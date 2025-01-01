As the New Year brings celebrations filled with clinking glasses and champagne, it's the perfect time to learn how to enjoy the festivities without compromising your smile.

Ever heard of the "Prosecco smile"? It's the lesser-known dental risk linked to sparkling wines and other acidic drinks that can silently erode your enamel, leaving your teeth more prone to damage and decay. Signs of the "Prosecco smile," also known as "Prosecco teeth," include tooth sensitivity, bad breath, gray or brown spots on your teeth, and an unpleasant taste in your mouth.

Why is Prosecco a Dentist's Nightmare?

All alcoholic drinks can harm your teeth by dehydrating you and reducing saliva, which is crucial for washing away bacteria. Regular drinking increases the risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and mouth sores. However, Prosecco stands out as a bigger threat to enamel due to its unique combination of bubbly fizz, acidic nature, and sweet flavor, making it a favorite choice for slow sipping during celebrations.

"Among dentists, it has been reported anecdotally that dental decay affecting the front incisors spikes during the festive season. Prosecco poses a unique problem in that it is a relatively sweet tasting, ubiquitous, affordable, high-sugar, acidic and carbonated drink. All these aspects make it extremely popular and accessible in large amounts for everyone," Dr. Sahil Patel, founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic, told Yahoo Life.

Enjoy Wine Without Risking Teeth:

You don't have to give up your favorite glass to protect your smile. Here's how you can enjoy wine while keeping your teeth safe:

Stay hydrated: Drinking a glass of water after wine can help prevent dehydration. You can also try swishing it around your mouth briefly before swallowing. Using mouthwash for a final rinse after your last drink can also be helpful. However, be sure to wait at least an hour before brushing your teeth to avoid damaging sensitive enamel.

Try simple tricks: Chew gum between drinks to boost saliva production, and pair your wine with cheese to help neutralize acidity in your mouth. Using a straw for your beverage can also reduce the contact time in the mouth and the risk of damage.

Drink in moderation: This rule is important not only for protecting your teeth and smile but also for your long-term health. It is also important to avoid cigarette smoking, as tobacco can reduce saliva production, which plays a key role in keeping your teeth healthy and clean.