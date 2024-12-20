As the holiday season brings festive cheer and celebration, beware of a secret risk that quietly looms on Christmas Day. Well, it's not the Grinch stealing decorations, but a life-threatening emergency.

According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks and strokes spike during the last two weeks of December, and December 25 marks the year's peak for cardiac events. Dr. Patricia Vassallo, a cardiologist with Northwestern Medicine, explains that the increased risk during the winter months results from a combination of cold weather, holiday stress, and disrupted routines.

"Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which raises blood pressure and makes the heart work harder to pump blood. At the same time, stress around the holidays and disrupted routines — like less sleep, more alcohol and skipped medications — add to the strain. Overexertion from winter chores like shoveling heavy snow can further increase the risk, especially in people with existing heart conditions," said Dr. Vassallo.

Holidays may not be the season filled with joy for everyone, it can bring feelings of stress or sadness due to grief of lost loved ones, managing large gatherings, or dealing with complex family dynamics. Emotional and physical stress have a significant effect on heart health, which is why there is a spike in heart attacks and strokes on Monday mornings when stress levels are at the highest, Dr. Vassallo said.

How to reduce risk:

Since cold weather, increased stress, and changes in routine are key factors driving the winter surge of cardiac events, Dr. Vassallo recommends following specific tips to reduce the risk.

1. Dress for the weather: To stay warm in cold conditions, wear layers, and use essential accessories like hats, gloves, and heavy socks.

2. Come inside often: Spending extended time outdoors in the cold can increase the risk of hypothermia and heart attacks. If you have to spend time outdoors, make sure to take breaks inside to warm up.

3. Avoid excess alcohol: Although alcohol seems to give a temporary feeling of warmth, it can lower your body's core temperature and make you more vulnerable to the cold.

4. Do not shovel for long periods: Shoveling is an activity that puts extra strain on your heart, especially if you have a pre-existing heart condition. It's important to check with your doctor whether it's safe for you to shovel or if you should limit the activity.

5. Wash your hands frequently: Respiratory infections are common in the winter months, and they can increase the risk of heart attacks. Frequent handwashing helps reduce the spread of germs and infections.

6. Get help: If you experience any new symptoms of a heart condition or your existing symptoms worsen, do not hesitate to seek medical help, even if it's a holiday.

Signs To Look out for:

Knowing the signs of heart attacks and strokes can save lives. It is important to seek immediate medical attention if you notice symptoms like severe chest pain, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath, pain or numbness in the jaw, back, neck, or shoulders, cold sweat, heartburn, or sudden fatigue.