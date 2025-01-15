A young woman suffered severe injuries that left her screaming in pain after going through an MRI scan (Magnetic resonance imaging) with a sex toy inserted in her butt, a recent report revealed.

MRI utilizes powerful magnets, with rapidly changing magnetic fields, radio waves, and a computer to get detailed body images. However, it can pose significant risks to patients with metal objects or medical devices inside their bodies, as the strong magnetic forces can cause severe injuries or complications. Hence, magnetic objects are strictly prohibited from being brought into the MRI room.

The 22-year-old unidentified woman in the U.S. reportedly went into the scan without realizing the silicone sex toy she was using had metal in its core. This caused the butt plug to be "dragged through her body," leading the patient to "scream in pain," according to the New York Post report citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the report, the incident happened in April 2023, but it gained attention after an image believed to be the patient's scan along with details in a message sent by someone called Matt Z became popular on social media.

"Greates (sic) personal injury case I've ever heard: Chris Goodnow, an estimated Valley attorney, has picked up a client who is suing a sex toy company. Said client purchased a butt plug that was advertised as '100 percent silicone'. Client wears it to MRI appointment. Much to the client's (sic) dismay, the plug in fact has a metallic core," the message posted online along with the image read.

It further describes the incident, stating that the butt plug was dragged through the patient's rectum and into their chest cavity at the "speed of sound", but the patient survived but sustained "major injuries."

However, the details of the case are being questioned by many as patients typically undergo MRI scans only after a thorough check by radiographers if they have any metal objects on them.

As per the news report, the patient was screened for metal objects but she did not disclose the sex toy she was using.

"She went in for the MRI and when it was over and the tech was pulling the table out, the patient started to scream. The patient stated that she felt nauseous, was in pain, and felt like she was going to pass out. An ambulance was called for this patient and she was sent to the hospital," the official report stated.

"The patient was checked out by the radiologist at the site before transport to ensure the patient was doing okay. The patient has not returned any of our calls yet to try and follow up to see how she is doing."

In a similar incident in September 2024, a patient narrowly avoided a serious accident in Mountain View, California, while waiting for an MRI scan. A trainee mistakenly brought a non-MRI-compatible wheelchair into the room, unaware of the potential dangers posed by the machine's powerful magnetic field. The wheelchair was suddenly pulled across the room with immense force, slamming sideways into the MRI scanner door. Fortunately, it narrowly missed the patient, averting what could have been a devastating injury.