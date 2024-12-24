For years, 44-year-old Charlie Rolstone from the U.K. brushed off her migraines, motion sickness, and occasional blackouts as the side effects of spending too much time on her phone. But a medical emergency three years ago revealed a chilling truth that her symptoms stemmed from a rare brain disorder from her skull pushing against the brain.

An MRI taken during the emergency visit revealed that Rolstone had epilepsy and a Chiari malformation, a condition caused by an abnormal skull structure that forces the brain to extend downward into the spinal canal.

"I've had it my whole life, but my symptoms have only been getting worse as I've got older," said Rolstone, SWNS reported.

"I've suffered with migraines since I was a teen. Whenever I cough, I also get a very piercing pain in my head, covering the back of my skull. It only lasts for, maybe, 30 seconds — but it's enough to make me grab my head. I can't even shout or raise my voice without getting a headache. These were symptoms I knew to be there, but I thought they were normal," she added.

Rolstone thought she would grow out of the symptoms until she received the diagnosis while she was taken to the hospital after collapsing from a seizure. The doctors also found out that she had brain lesions and an aneurysm.

"I don't know the full extent of the damage the condition has done, but I'm glad we've caught it now. That seizure saved my life — it revealed my Chiari malformation," she said.

Rolstone now manages her migraines with painkillers and limits her phone use to reduce motion sickness. With medications for epilepsy, she has been seizure-free for 21 months.

Chiari malformation can be present with or without symptoms, and the signs depend on the type of condition. In Chiari malformation type 1, symptoms such as headaches, particularly while coughing or sneezing, neck pain, poor hand coordination, numbness in the hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing, typically begin in late childhood or adulthood, though the condition is often congenital.

In rare cases, individuals with Chiari malformation type 1 may experience additional symptoms, including ringing or buzzing in the ears (tinnitus), muscle weakness, a slow heart rhythm, curvature of the spine (scoliosis) linked to spinal cord impairment, and breathing difficulties.

Type 2 Chiari malformation is typically associated with a myelomeningocele, a form of spina bifida where the spinal canal and backbone fail to close properly before birth. The symptoms include difficulty swallowing, changes in breathing pattern, sudden downward eye movements and weakness in arms.