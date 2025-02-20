For years, 38-year-old Laura Wharam, led an active, healthy life, believing she was in remission after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. But when she recently developed strange flu-like symptoms and noticed her skin turning yellow, little did she imagine that it would lead to a devastating diagnosis. Her cancer has returned aggressively at stage 4, leaving her with no cure and only months to live.

Wharam from London, in the U.K., was initially diagnosed with breast cancer that led to a double mastectomy in 2021. "We thought it was all going well from there. She was feeling super strong - she was active. But then it all changed at the start of this year," said her partner Jake Watt.

But Wharam began feeling unwell last month, experiencing fatigue and losing her appetite. Soon, she noticed her skin turning yellow and was rushed to the hospital, suspecting an infected appendix. Instead, what awaited her was a life-changing diagnosis.

"It was the worst possible news. It's such a shock to the system. I've cried every day since the diagnosis. It's been such a whirlwind," Watt recollected.

Wharam's cancer has now spread to other parts of her body with little treatment left. "Laura's cancer is incurable, but she's having chemotherapy to try to slow it down. Doctors have said the worst-case scenario is a couple of months, the best-case scenario is a couple of years," said Watt.

Now, the couple faces an unimaginable situation where Wharam cannot continue her work and should start thinking about her end-of-life care. In an effort to support her during this difficult time, Watt has set up a GoFundMe page.

"She can't work at the moment and London is expensive. We also have to start preparing for end-of-life care. We just want to alleviate that financial burden," Watt said.

While many are familiar with the typical signs of breast cancer, such as changes to the nipple or a lump, it's important to remember that not all forms present these obvious symptoms. In many cases, mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

When breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body such as the bones, lungs, or brain, the symptoms can be very different. Secondary breast cancer often brings a range of general symptoms, including overwhelming tiredness, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, nausea, and pain. Yellowing of the skin can be a sign that cancer has spread to the liver.