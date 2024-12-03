With the rise in cancer diagnoses, it's high time we pay attention to what we consume daily, including food and water. Could your drinking water be a source of exposure to carcinogenic metals? A recent study conducted in Texas found that even low levels of arsenic in water, below the regulatory threshold of 10 parts per billion, could pose health risks, including an increased risk of kidney cancer.

In the latest study, researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health investigated the link between arsenic levels in drinking water and kidney cancer rates across 240 Texas counties. Arsenic is naturally present in groundwater in Texas and other regions.

Kidney cancer is the seventh most common cancer in the U.S. It has an age-adjusted incidence rate of 17.2 per 100,000 people from 2017 to 2021. Several factors can increase the risk, including being male, African American, or having a family history of the disease. In addition, lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol use, and obesity, along with health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and advanced kidney disease, can elevate the risk. Studies also show that exposure to certain chemicals, such as trichloroethylene, may increase the risk of developing kidney cancer

The latest study results suggest a dose-response relationship between arsenic in drinking water and kidney cancer, with cancer risk increasing by 4% with each doubling of arsenic levels. The researchers also noted that moderate levels (1–5 ppb) and high levels (>5 ppb) of arsenic exposure raised cancer risk by 6% and 22%, respectively.

"Some public water systems are poorly managed and could expose customers to arsenic, but the 40 million people in the United States who rely on private wells are particularly vulnerable," said Taehyun Roh, from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics who was involved in the study.

"This [study] suggests that even low-level arsenic exposure in drinking water may be associated with an increased risk of kidney cancer, which aligns with previous research indicating an association between this exposure and lung, bladder, and skin cancers," Roh said.

The researchers caution that the study establishes associations between factors but does not prove causality. They emphasize the need for future studies to assess the effects of factors such as lifestyle, family history of kidney cancer, and other potential sources of arsenic exposure. However, based on the findings, researchers call for stricter regulation and targeted public health interventions.

"Our findings indicate that reducing arsenic exposure could reduce the incidence of kidney cancer, and this could be achieved through efforts such as enhanced regulatory oversight and targeted public health interventions," Nishat Tasnim Hasan, a researcher involved said.