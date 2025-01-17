Here's some worrying news for all health enthusiasts-the very gadget you trust to track your health may be hiding a silent threat that could slowly seep through your skin and affect your well-being. Researchers are cautioning about a harboring danger in many fitness trackers and smartwatch bands.

A recent study conducted by the research team at the University of Notre Dame evaluated 22 brands of wearable trackers and found that nine of the brands have "very high concenterations" of perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), a type of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly called "forever chemicals."

Forever chemicals are used in manufacturing to make products resistant to water, heat, and stains. They are infamous for their troubling connections to a range of health concerns. From fertility issues, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and preeclampsia, to increased cholesterol levels, weakened immune responses, and a heightened risk of serious illnesses like testicular and kidney cancer, forever chemicals can bring long-term damage to human health. In children, PFAs can affect hormones, delay development, and contribute to liver damage, thyroid disease, and asthma.

For the study, the researchers tested the samples using particle-induced gamma-ray emission ion beam analysis and liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry to determine the material's total fluorine content, as high levels of fluorine naturally indicate the presence of PFAS. The study also identified the specific types of PFAS in the products.

"Fifteen of the 22 bands we tested had a high percentage of total fluorine concentrations, and nine contained PFHxA. The others used some other unidentified surfactant that wasn't in our targeted analysis," said Alyssa Wicks, lead author of the study in a news release.

"The most remarkable thing we found in this study was the very high concentrations of just one PFAS — there were some samples above 1,000 parts per billion of PFHxA, which is much higher than most PFAS we have seen in consumer products," said Graham Peaslee, co-author of the study.

Wearable tech has become a constant companion for millions of Americans, with an estimated 1 in 5 sporting smartwatches or fitness trackers, according to a 2019 Pew Research study. From tracking steps to monitoring heart rates, these devices are practically glued to wrists for an average of 11 hours a day.