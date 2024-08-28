Your mindset before vaccination may affect how your body responds to the COVID-19 vaccine, a recent study revealed. Researchers said beliefs and assumptions about the vaccine may shape the overall experience, including the immune response and side effects.

The study published in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity—Health suggests that having a positive mindset is linked to positive outcomes, including less stress and anxiety around vaccination, better mood, and fewer negative physical side effects. Researchers also noted that a positive mindset, the belief that "the vaccine is working" was linked to improved immune response, with higher antibody levels observed six months after vaccination.

"The main lesson from the study is that your mindsets about vaccines can impact your post-vaccination experience in terms of how you feel, the side effects you experience, and, in some cases, your immune response," the researchers said in a news release.

Researchers caution that the study does not establish a causative link between mindset and vaccine response. However, the findings are significant, especially regarding the impact of mindset on side effects, as fear of side effects remains a leading factor in vaccine hesitancy.

Although there are concerns about vaccine side effects, the researchers noted the most common signs such as muscle soreness, headache, and fever often indicate the vaccine is working to boost the immune response. For those anxious about side effects, they suggest that being better informed about the true effects and mechanisms of the vaccine could help improve their mindset.

The researchers also highlighted that the influence of mindset extends beyond just COVID-19 vaccine responses. Attitudes and beliefs can shape how individuals respond to medications, the foods they choose to eat, and how they manage stress. Although the objective properties of these factors play a role, mindset can significantly impact overall experience and outcomes.

"Many people will be surprised by these findings, but they shouldn't be. Our brains are connected to every physiological system in our bodies, and we know from decades of previous research on placebo effects and psychoneuroimmunology that our mindsets can influence physiological outcomes, including the immune system," the authors wrote.