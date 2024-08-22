Ready-made baby food sold in supermarkets is certainly a convenient option for time-crunched parents. But do these products provide the essential nutrients infants need? A study reveals a shocking truth: 60% of baby foods sold in the United States fail to meet the nutrient requirements for growing children.

Since there are no definite guidelines on nutrient contents and promotion of baby foods sold in the U.S., researchers at The George Institute for Global Health decided to examine how these products measure up in quality and marketing. The study examined 651 products sold across the top 10 U.S. grocery chains. The results revealed that none of these products met the promotional requirements set by the WHO guidelines. While 70% failed to meet protein requirements, around 25% fell short on calories, 44% exceeded total sugar limits, and 20% crossed the sodium limits.

The findings are concerning, particularly since the popularity of processed convenience foods for infants and young children is on the rise. "Our findings highlight the urgent need for better regulation and guidance in the infant and toddler foods market in the United States - the health of future generations depends on it," Dr. Elizabeth Dunford, Research Fellow at The George Institute, said in a news release.

"Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and some cancers later in life. Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child's development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are," Dr. Dunford said.

The study also noted that almost all products had at least one prohibited claim such as "non-genetically modified," "organic", "no BPA" or "no artificial colors/ flavors" written on their packaging. On average, products showed four prohibited claims, with some even as many as 11.

Among different baby food products examined, food pouches are the fastest-growing sector, with a 900% increase in sales over the last 13 years. However, the study found that pouches ranked among the "unhealthiest products", with fewer than 7% meeting recommended total sugar levels.

"The lack of regulation in this area leaves the door wide open for the food industry to deceive busy parents. We saw this not only in the use of misleading claims but also in the use of misleading names, where the product name did not reflect the main ingredients found on the ingredient list. For example, snack and finger foods often referred to fruit or vegetables in the product name, despite primarily being made of flour or other starches," said Dr. Daisy Coyle, Research Fellow and Dietitian at The George Institute.