The holiday season is meant for joy, celebration, and cherished moments with loved ones. However, amid the festivities, a hidden danger lurks—accidental poisoning.

More than 90% of all poison exposures occur in the home, with over half involving children under the age of six. From seasonal plants to cleaning products, many hazards can often be overlooked, especially with curious little ones around. Taking a few simple precautions, such as those offered by the Nebraska Regional Poison Center can ensure your holidays remain stress-free, keeping your family safe from unexpected dangers.

Here are a few things to take caution of:

Medications: Accidental ingestion of medicine is one of the leading causes of poisoning in young children. During holiday gatherings, when guests of all ages may be visiting, it is especially important to be vigilant about where medications are stored. Always make sure medicines are securely stored out of reach and out of sight as curious kids might mistake pills or liquids for candy or treats.

Cleaning products: Cleaning products like disinfectants and cleaners should never be stored on the counter, even though it may seem convenient. When stored in easily accessible areas, children may explore them and accidentally swallow them or spray them on their skin or in their eyes.

Alcohol: Alcoholic beverages are an inevitable part of Holiday gatherings. All items with alcohol, including hand sanitizers, and perfumes should be kept from sight and reach of kids to prevent accidental ingestion.

Nicotine: Nicotine exposure in children can have serious and life-threatening consequences. Early signs include agitation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, and seizures. With higher doses, the effects can escalate to a slow heart rate, low blood pressure, respiratory failure, and even coma, making immediate medical intervention essential.

Food: Caution should be taken while cooking and storing food during gatherings. When preparing meals with frozen meats or other items, always thaw them in the refrigerator and never on countertops to avoid food poisoning. Once the meal is finished, refrigerate or freeze leftovers within two hours, as bacteria grow rapidly at room temperature and can cause illness.

Plants: Seasonal plants like mistletoe, holly berries, yew plants, and poinsettias, often featured in holiday decor, may seem harmless but can be harmful if ingested.