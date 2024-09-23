Researchers have now found that the use of antidepressant medications SSRI (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) can help improve brain function, particularly verbal memory.

SSRIs are used to treat a range of mental health conditions, including depression and various anxiety disorders. They enhance serotonin levels in the brain, contributing to improved mood, sleep, and emotional regulation. After serotonin transmits a message, it is usually reabsorbed by nerve cells in a process called "reuptake." SSRIs block this reuptake, increasing the availability of serotonin to send more messages between nearby nerve cells.

A recent study published in the journal Biological Psychiatry examined brain scans of 90 patients with depression to focus on the 5HT4 receptor, a key site where serotonin binds in the brain. While there are several serotonin receptors in the brain, all of which play a role in regulating well-being, the study specifically targeted the 5HT4 receptor.

The researchers also conducted a series of tests to measure the mood and cognitive abilities of the participants after giving them daily doses of escitalopram, an SSRI drug for 8 weeks. At the end of the trial, 40 patients were rescanned to estimate the quantity of 5HT4 receptors in the brain.

Along with the improved mood of the patients, the team also noticed that the levels of the 5HT4 receptor had dropped by around 9%. This is possibly due to adaptations to increased levels of serotonin.

However, when the patients took cognitive tests, they noticed improved performance, particularly the ability to recall words, indicating that the lesser 5HT4 receptor better the cognitive outcome.

"It seems that the SSRI medication contributes to an improvement in cognitive function, at the same time as helping improve mood. Our work ties the improvement in cognitive function to the specific 5HT4 receptor and suggests that direct serotonin 4 receptor stimulation may be an important pro-cognitive target to consider in optimizing outcomes of antidepressant treatment. It also reinforces the idea that serotonin is crucial to mood improvement," said researcher Vibeke Dam in a news release.

"This is a first result, so we need to do a lot more work to look at the implications. Poor cognitive function is very hard to treat efficiently and may require extra treatment. This work points to the possibility of stimulating this specific receptor so that we can treat cognitive problems, even aside from whether or not the patient has overcome the core symptoms of depression," said co-researcher Vibe Froekjaer.