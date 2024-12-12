Winter is here, and with it comes the season of sniffles, sneezes, and stuffy noses. But have you ever stopped to wonder if you are blowing your nose correctly? Well, for those puzzled about whether there's a correct way to do it, a board-certified pediatric allergist cautions that an incorrect technique can lead to nose bleeds and ear infections.

Blowing your nose too forcefully or using both nostrils at once may seem harmless, but according to Dr. Zachary Ruben from Chicago, it can actually put dangerous pressure on the delicate nasal passages, potentially causing damage.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Ruben explains that this excessive pressure can extend to the back of the nasal passages and the eustachian tube, which connects to the middle ear. When mucus is forced into this area, it can travel into the ear, leading to painful ear infections.

So what is the right technique?

"The best way to blow your nose is by covering one nostril and into a tissue slowly blow out. Don't do it too hard. It should be comfortable. Then, you do it on the other side and afterward wash your hands with soap and water to make sure you are not spreading germs to other people," Dr. Ruben said in the video.

"Great info Doc. Using saline mist or drops beforehand also helps loosen up thick mucus to make that gentle blow more effective," Dr. Tonia L. Farmer, a board-certified ENT replied to the viral video.

Dr. Ruben believes that while mastering this technique is beneficial for adults, teaching it to kids can make a big difference in their lives. "We are in the midst of viral respiratory season which means that many young children will have a stuffy nose and a hard time breathing especially at night so it's important to make sure you help them figure out how to blow their nose, It makes your life lot easier," said Dr. Ruben.

For parents who think teaching kids the right technique might be challenging, Dr. Ruben advises, "Be goofy along the way" and "don't make it a negative experience. Model some fun behavior."

To make it interesting for kids, he suggests a fun and simple technique using a bubble stick. Since kids learn by imitation, start by showing them how to blow bubbles with their mouths, then encourage them to do the same. Once they are comfortable with that, close your mouth and one nostril and show them how to exhale through the other nostril to make bubbles. After they get the hang of it, swap the bubble stick for a tissue, guiding them to practice the same technique for blowing their noses.