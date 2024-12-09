As the winter season sets in, coughs become more common. While some people may experience a persistent cough due to allergies, others might develop a cough from infections. It's important to know when to manage a cough at home and when to seek professional care, as coughs linked to seasonal changes or irritants like dust and cold air may require different treatment than those caused by a viral or bacterial infection.

Causes of cough:

Coughing is the body's natural defense mechanism, clearing irritants like mucus, smoke, and allergens such as dust, mold, and pollen from the airways. It can be triggered by infections like the flu, COVID-19, or the common cold or due to lung health conditions such as asthma or COPD.

Severe coughs lasting for longer periods can sometimes be a sign of more severe conditions such as lung cancer, tuberculosis, and cystic fibrosis.

A short-term cough from choking occurs when food or other obstructions block the airway, affecting breathing. In such cases, immediate medical attention is necessary.

Types of cough:

Dry cough- A dry cough feels like a tickling sensation in the throat but doesn't bring up any mucus. It occurs due to inflammation in the lungs. A dry cough that occurs at night may be caused by mucus dripping from the nose or sinuses, which can irritate the throat. These coughs can last for several weeks or until a cold or flu runs its course. Many people experience dry coughs for weeks after recovering from COVID-19. Acid refluxes can also trigger a dry cough.

To get relief from a dry cough, using lozenges or cough suppressants can help soothe the throat. Staying hydrated and using a humidifier may also provide some comfort. If the dry cough is due to asthma, or acid reflux issues, you might need to consult a doctor and get the appropriate medications. However, if coughing is accompanied by symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest tightness, bluish lips, or confusion, it's important to seek immediate medical attention.

Wet cough- A wet cough, also known as a productive cough, occurs when mucus builds up in the airways. It can be caused by lung conditions like COPD or bacterial and viral infections. Wet coughs accompanied by wheezing may also signal a more serious health issue, such as congestive heart failure, where the heart struggles to pump blood throughout the body.

The use of over-the-counter cough and cold medications may help clear the phlegm from the airways. For children, the use of saline nasal drops and honey may help relieve the symptoms. However, if a wet cough persists for more than three weeks, it's best to consult a doctor.

Paroxysmal cough- It is characterized by intermittent attacks of violent, uncontrollable coughing leading to pain and difficulty in breathing. Such bouts of severe cough can occur with pertussis or whooping cough. Other common causes are asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and tuberculosis.

Reducing exposure to possible triggers of asthma and COPD can help relieve symptoms. If the cough is caused by pertussis, treatment with antibiotics is necessary. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment lead to better outcomes.

Croup cough- Croup occurs when the upper airway becomes inflamed in young children due to a viral infection. This type of cough is characterized by a distinctive barking sound. Other signs of croup in children include difficulty breathing, making high-pitched noises during inhalation, and rapid breathing. In severe cases, the child's skin may become pale or even bluish, indicating a more serious condition.

Taking medications for fever, using a humidifier, and staying hydrated can help relieve mild symptoms. However, if symptoms are severe or last longer than 3 to 5 days, seek immediate medical attention. Warning signs include noisy, high-pitched breathing sounds, trouble swallowing or drooling, unusual tiredness or restlessness, rapid breathing, difficulty breathing, or a blue or gray tint around the nose, mouth, or fingernails.