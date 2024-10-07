Don't skip your daily egg. Apart from the immunity and bone health benefits previously known, researchers have now found that daily intake of eggs is beneficial for combating dementia risk.

The latest study conducted among Chinese adults not only confirmed the benefits of eggs in reducing dementia risk but also explored how many might be too many. Researchers found that eating more than two eggs per day, or not consuming eggs at all will not help with dementia risk. The results were published in the journal Nutrients.

Dementia is a major health concern, with over 55 million people worldwide affected by the condition that has no cure. With around 10 million new cases each year, this number is expected to reach 152 million by 2050.

"Eggs are nutrient-dense food and a good source of choline, folate, vitamin D, iodine, B vitamins, and high-quality protein. The protective effect of daily egg consumption against dementia in older adults may be attributed to the presence of bioactive compounds and numerous other nutrients such as high-quality protein, unsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins," wrote lead study author Precious Igbinigie, a researcher in health and well-being at the University of Wolverhampton in England.

The study compared the dietary habits of 233 adults with dementia to an equal number without dementia in Guangzhou, China. Researchers focused on the Chinese population because the country has the highest number of people with dementia worldwide, and its per-capita egg consumption is double the global average.

"This study demonstrated that the odds of dementia increased with decreased consumption of eggs from Daily to Weekly to Monthly, while the odds of dementia in those consuming eggs ≥ Twice a day or those who were Non-consuming/<monthly were not significantly increased or reduced," the researchers wrote.

Researchers also noted that the inverse association between egg consumption and dementia was independent of other confounding factors such as age, educational level, smoking, consumption of red meats, poultry, fish, vegetables, and fruits, and having co-morbidities.

Another striking finding was that consuming more than two eggs per day increased the risk of dementia compared to those who didn't consume eggs or those who ate them in moderation. Researchers suggest that this elevated risk may be related to the high cholesterol content in eggs.