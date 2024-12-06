When planning to shed a few pounds, the first thing on your to-do list might be to cut out those cookies or brownies stashed in your pantry. But let's be real, who hasn't craved a slice of cake after a tough day or reached for a candy bar to give a quick boost after a nap? Indulging in a sugary treat occasionally is fine, but only if you can stop at just a bite or two.

Why do people crave sugary treats?

Craving for sugar is perfectly normal. But it's important to know that your sugar craving is not always because the body needs food or you are hungry, but it might be because sugar tastes good and your brain needs a reward. The sweet taste triggers the release of calming hormones that make you feel good. But when a sugar craving hits while you are hungry, that's when one scoop of ice cream can quickly turn into the entire tub.

Ways To Curb Your Sugar Cravings:

1. Take a healthy snack before you take a sugary treat- If you haven't had a proper meal, hunger might be driving your sugar craving. A protein-rich snack can help satisfy your hunger and reduce the tendency to indulge in sweets.

2. Avoid triggers- When trying to cut back on sugar, it is good to avoid situations that trigger cravings. For example, if you tend to crave sweets while watching TV, keep a healthy snack nearby. If seeing a box of chocolates is your trigger, consider moving it out of sight or swapping it for a bowl of fresh fruit.

3. Take a walk- If you take a walk when you crave sugary treats, you are not just walking away from the food, but your body is getting a boost of endorphins from exercise, which makes you feel good and reduces the craving.

4. Drink water- Sometimes, dehydration can trigger sugar cravings. Drinking a glass of water can help curb those cravings and prevent unnecessary snacking on sugary foods.

5. Take a hot bath- A warm shower can help you relax, boost dopamine and serotonin levels, and reduce stress-induced cravings or emotional eating.

6. Distract yourself- If you think your craving is out of boredom, pick up something to distract your mind. Reading a book, calling a friend, or working on a hobby like knitting or drawing can shift your attention while keeping you mentally stimulated.

7. Ensure you sleep well- Lack of sleep and cravings go hand in hand. When you do not get enough rest, it disturbs the hormones that control your appetite, making you crave calorie-packed foods. Getting enough rest helps regulate these hormones, reduce cravings, and make it easier to choose healthier foods.

8. Time your meals- Eat at regular times throughout the day instead of skipping meals or eating randomly. This helps control hunger, regulate your energy levels, and reduce cravings.

9. Get help if you are dealing with stress or emotional issues: If you're feeling stressed, anxious, or angry, you might turn to sugary treats for comfort. However, food does not solve emotional problems. Seeking the right support to address your emotional needs is the best approach.

10. Indulge a little- Allow yourself to enjoy a small amount of sugar now and then. Completely depriving yourself of something you love can often make cravings even stronger.