Struggling to lose thigh fat? It might not always be the calories you consumed, but the food choices you've made. Did you know that cereals, a popular breakfast choice for many, could be contributing to fat accumulation in your thighs?

Researchers have discovered that eating ultra-processed foods could lead to increased fat accumulation around thigh muscles, even if a person is not taking extra calories or skipping exercise. Ultra-processed foods like cereals, frozen meals, soft drinks, and packaged snacks are not only linked to this fat buildup but may also raise the risk of knee osteoarthritis.

To prevent fat accumulation around the thighs, it's not enough to just avoid cereals. Other common ultra-processed foods, such as margarine, packaged snacks, hot dogs, soft drinks, energy drinks, candies, desserts, frozen pizzas, ready-to-eat meals, and mass-produced breads and buns, should also be limited.

Processed foods are designed to last longer and attract consumers with their appealing taste, thanks to a perfect mix of sugar, fat, salt, and carbohydrates that activate the brain's reward system. While they may satisfy cravings, studies have shown that ultra-processed foods can significantly raise the risk of obesity and metabolic disorders.

The latest study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) reveals that the effects of ultra-processed foods may extend beyond weight gain, influencing muscle composition and increasing the risk of osteoarthritis.

Researchers examined the link between ultra-processed food intake and intramuscular fat in the thigh, with findings validated through MRI scans.

"The novelty of this study is that it investigates the impact of diet quality, specifically the role of ultra-processed foods in relation to intramuscular fat in the thigh muscles assessed by MRI. This is the first imaging study looking into the relationship between MRI-based skeletal muscle quality and quality of diet," said author, Dr. Zehra Akkaya in a news release.

The study investigated the diet quality of 666 individuals who were part of the Osteoarthritis Initiative but had not yet developed osteoarthritis, based on MRI assessment.

The MRI results of those consuming highly processed food showed signs of muscle damage or degeneration in the thighs, where normal muscle fibers are gradually replaced by fat. When the thigh muscles are damaged, there is a greater risk of onset and progression of knee osteoarthritis.

"In an adult population at risk for but without knee or hip osteoarthritis, consuming ultra-processed foods is linked to increased fat within the thigh muscles. These findings held true regardless of dietary energy content, BMI, sociodemographic factors, or physical activity levels," Dr. Akkaya said.