Could your favorite drink be the biggest culprit behind yellowing smiles? While coffee, tea, wine, and soda have long been blamed for tooth stains and weakening enamel, one among these surprisingly stands out as the worst offender. In a viral TikTok experiment, a California-based dentist unveiled the unexpected winner of the title- and it might not be what you expect.

Dr. Miles Madison, a dentist popular on TikTok under the name "The Gumfather," shared a surprising discovery from an experiment that left him "shocked." He soaked four extracted teeth in coffee, tea, soda, and red wine for ten days to see which caused the most staining.

"I wasn't ready for this," Dr. Madison admitted, revealing that the tooth immersed in red wine had been dyed almost entirely purple. "Red wine stained the whole tooth. It stained the enamel, the root, the whole thing. Red wine definitely causes the most amount of staining," he said.

The video revealed that all four drinks caused significant staining, with tea causing the least stains. While comparing the stains from coffee and tea, coffee caused darker stains, particularly at the root.

Another surprising finding was the tooth soaked in soda stood out for more than just discoloration. While it turned noticeably dark, the acidic nature of the soda also caused visible pits on the tooth's surface.

"Coke not only stained the tooth really dark but it caused these little pits because the acid kind of ate away the enamel and also part of the root structure," he said.

In a separate video, Dr. Madison highlighted another reason soda can be harmful: its staggering sugar content. Showing the equivalent of nine teaspoons of sugar packed into a single can of Coke, he warned viewers about the risks. "Do I drink Coke? Hell no," he said, making it clear he avoids the sugary drink.

However, the question remains whether the tooth-soaking experiment truly reflects real-life situations, as people do not typically keep their teeth or mouths submerged in these beverages for 10 hours straight.

Adding to this, in another video, Dr. Madison explains, "Drinking coffee over a lifetime is like soaking your teeth in coffee for 228 days straight—and if you're sipping on two cups a day, it's 456 days!"