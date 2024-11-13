Pregnant women and nursing mothers may need to limit their use of makeup products and be mindful of their ingredients. A recent study warns that increased use of personal care products during pregnancy and nursing is linked to higher levels of harmful chemicals.

Researchers at Brown University detected higher levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood plasma and breast milk of individuals who used common personal care products, such as nail polish, fragrances, makeup, hair dyes and hair sprays during pregnancy or lactation.

"While PFAS are ubiquitous in the environment, our study indicates that personal care products are a modifiable source of PFAS. People who are concerned about their level of exposure to these chemicals during pregnancy or while breastfeeding may benefit from cutting back on personal care products during those times," said study author Amber Hall, a postdoctoral research associate in epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health.

Studies have shown that PFAs are linked to harmful health effects, including liver disease, cardiometabolic and cardiovascular issues, and various cancers. The latest study findings hold significance as exposure to PFAS during pregnancy can lead to adverse birth outcomes including low birth weight, preterm birth, neurodevelopmental disorders, and reduced vaccine response in children.

The researchers looked at the frequency of the use of personal care products in around 2,000 pregnant women from 10 cities across Canada between 2008 and 2011. They focused on makeup use across eight product categories during the first and third trimesters, one to two days postpartum, and two to 10 weeks postpartum.

To understand how the use of personal care products affects plasma and breast milk, the team assessed PFAS concentrations in blood plasma between six to 13 weeks of pregnancy and in breast milk between two to 10 weeks postpartum.

Compared to not wearing makeup, daily makeup use during the first and third trimesters was associated with a 14% increase in PFAS levels in plasma and a 17% increase in breast milk. Also, the use of colored permanent dye on days one and two postpartum was linked to a 16% to 18% increase in PFAS concentrations in breast milk compared to those who never used the dye.

"Not only do studies like these help people assess how their product choices may affect their personal risk, but they can also help us show how these products could have population-level effects. And that makes the case for product regulation and government action, so that we can remove some of the burden from individuals," said Joseph Braun, a researcher who has been studying the health effects of PFAS for over a decade.