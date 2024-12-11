Could your everyday habits, like resting a warm laptop on your lap or turning the heat up on a pad for pain relief be causing damage? A dermatologist warns that these seemingly harmless routines might burn your skin leading to permanent skin damage.

For those who carelessly leave heat pads on high all night, here's the stark warning from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mark Strom. "Erythema ab igne or toasted skin syndrome is caused by long-term heat exposure to the skin," Dr. Storm said in a TikTok video.

"Things that can cause it are heating pads, especially those used for endometriosis pain or cramping, space heaters, and even a hot laptop that is always placed on your lap," Dr. Storm explained.

Dr. Storm's video was in response to a viral TikTok video by Faith Harrell (@faith_harrell) that left many viewers alarmed. "Your friendly reminder to not excessively use your heating pad on your stomach with the highest setting," Faith said in her video revealing a discolored rash in irregular pattern on her stomach.

"Many don't realize that you actually need to be very careful about chronic heat exposure to your skin. Even heat exposure that's not causing any pain at the time or burning, because long-term heat exposure can lead to a permanent rash and discoloration," Dr. Storm said.

"If you start to notice discoloration on your skin, you want to stop the heat exposure ASAP, hopefully before the discoloration becomes permanent," said Dr. Strom.

@dermarkologist Erythema ab igne or toasted skin syndrome is caused by long-term heat exposure to the skin. Things that can cause it are heating pads, especially those used for endometriosis pain or cramping, space heaters, and even a hot laptop that is always placed on your lap. The discoloration can be permanent, so if you notice these skin changes starting to happen, it’s best to try to stop the heat exposure! Thank you @Faith for sharing! #erythemaabigne #toastedskinsyndrome #dermarkologist #heatingpad #spaceheater ♬ original sound - Dr. Mark, MD | Dermarkologist

Typical signs of toasted skin syndrome include a blotchy rash that initially appears pink in a fishnet pattern. Over time, it can turn red, purple, or brown. In some cases, the rash may be itchy, burning, or painful.

Although very rare, this rash can sometimes develop into skin cancers such as squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) or Merkel cell carcinoma, many years after it first appears. Consulting a dermatologist might help you monitor how the healing progresses and, if the symptoms persist, they may recommend a skin biopsy to rule out cancer.

Avoiding the heat source is the first step in preventing the condition from worsening. Simple habit changes, like using your laptop on a desk instead of your lap or skipping the car seat warmers, can give your skin the time it needs to heal. If you rely on heating pads for chronic pain relief, consider discussing alternatives with your doctor, such as medications or acupuncture, to manage pain without risking further damage.