Staying active is one of the most effective ways to support long-term health and lower the risk of dementia. However, not everyone has the time, ability, or motivation for structured workouts every day. Here's some good news- new research suggests even small amounts of movement can still give significant protection against dementia.

A recent study published in the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine found that just 35 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, which is about 5 minutes a day, lowered the risk of developing dementia by 41% compared to those who never exercised.

"Our findings suggest that increasing physical activity, even as little as five minutes per day, can reduce dementia risk in older adults. This adds to a growing body of evidence that some exercise is better than nothing, especially with regard to an aging-related disorder that affects the brain that currently has no cure," said lead author Amal Wanigatunga in a news release.

The findings were made after following up nearly 90,000 adults with an average age of 63, for about 4.4 years. During the study period, the researchers tracked the physical activity levels and health of the participants and noted that 735 of them developed dementia. On average, participants engaged in 126 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week.

The study found that for every additional 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week, the risk of developing dementia decreased by 4%. While even small amounts of movement help, the researchers noticed a clear pattern, a dose-response relationship between exercise and reduced dementia risk. This means that more people exercised, the greater the benefits.

Those who engaged in 36 to 70 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week saw their dementia risk drop by 60%, while those who exercised for 71 to 140 minutes experienced a 63% reduction. The biggest impact, however, was among individuals who exceeded 140 minutes per week, slashing their risk by an impressive 69%.

"Our results suggest engaging in any additional amount of MVPA [moderate to vigorous physical activity] reduces dementia risk, with the highest benefit appearing among individuals with no MVPA. These associations are not substantially modified by frailty status," the researchers concluded.