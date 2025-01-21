Prediabetes could be the beginning of all your chronic woes, paving the way for diabetes and its potentially irreversible health consequences. But what if you could reverse the condition without medications or complicated treatments? According to a nutritionist, all it takes is timely action—combining the right exercise with a nutritious diet.

Adrian Chavez, a nutritionist specializing in weight loss and blood sugar management, recently shared his simple strategies to reverse prediabetes on social media. "If I had prediabetes and wanted to reverse it in 2025, here's exactly what I would do," Chavez wrote in an Instagram post, offering practical advice to help people take control of their health.

"As someone who spent my entire PhD studying this topic, I can confidently say this is the most evidence-based approach to this issue, Chavez wrote.

Exercise:

Getting adequate physical activity is the first step Chavez recommends. "A single exercise session (if done correctly) can reduce blood sugar levels up to 2-3 days," Chavez explained. For those who can make exercise a habit, for example, training every other day, blood sugar levels will show continuous improvement.

Although both cardio and strength training are beneficial, Chavez believes that combining both would be the best option.

Nutrition:

What you eat and the timing of your meals play a vital role in managing blood sugar levels. Chavez also stresses the importance of monitoring total calorie intake, being mindful of the types of carbs you include, and ensuring you get enough protein and micronutrients to support overall health.

"You have to eat the right amount of calories for your needs. In most cases, this means eating in an energy deficit (less calories than your body is burning for fuel) to lose excess body fat," Chavez said. However, for people with prediabetes who do not have excess body fat and lack muscle mass, this means eating at "maintenance or even slight surplus."

While consuming the right amount of protein helps maintain and build muscle, slows digestion, and improves satiety, Chavez notes that the total proportion of energy coming from carbs should be kept under 55%. "Also choose high fiber carbohydrates such as legumes, vegetables, fruits and whole grains," he added.

When planning your diet, Chavez suggests ensuring adequate intake of micronutrients like magnesium, vitamin D, and chromium for better blood sugar control. He also recommends including antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, leafy greens, herbs, spices, coffee, and tea. Additionally, Chavez advises planning meal timings so that more of your daily calories are consumed earlier in the day rather than at night.