Regular exercise is a well-known technique to boost memory, but can the benefits of working out today can last into the next day? Researchers suggest that taking a brisk walk today could enhance your memory by tomorrow.

Studies have shown that exercise can offer cognitive benefits shortly after a workout, but until recently, it was not clear how long these effects last. A new study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity reveals that moderate to vigorous physical activity on one day can improve your performance on memory tests the following day.

Another interesting finding was that limiting sitting time and getting at least six hours of sleep may be key factors for maximizing these cognitive benefits. More time spent being sedentary than usual was associated with poorer working memory the following day.

"Our findings suggest that the short-term memory benefits of physical activity may last longer than previously thought, possibly to the next day instead of just a few hours after exercise. Getting more sleep, particularly deep sleep, seems to add to this memory improvement," said lead author Dr Mikaela Bloomberg in a news release.

"Moderate or vigorous activity means anything that gets your heart rate up – this could be brisk walking, dancing or walking up a few flights of stairs. It doesn't have to be structured exercise," Dr. Bloomberg said.

So how does exercise help with memory? When you exercise, it increases blood flow to your brain and triggers the release of brain chemicals like norepinephrine and dopamine which improves functions, such as focus and memory. These changes usually last for a few hours after you work out.

Studies have shown that some benefits of exercise, like mood improvement, can last up to 24 hours. In a previous study, researchers found that after intense exercise like high-intensity interval training cycling, brain activity in the hippocampus (a part of the brain important for memory) stayed more coordinated for up to 48 hours.

This prompted the researchers of the latest study to look at how long will memory boost from exercise lasts in a group of 76 men and women. The participants were aged 50 to 83. They wore activity trackers for eight days and took cognitive tests each day.

"This study provides evidence that the immediate cognitive benefits of exercise may last longer than we thought. It also suggests good sleep quality separately contributes to cognitive performance," said co-author Professor Andrew Steptoe.

"This was a small study and so it needs to be replicated with a larger sample of participants before we can be certain about the results," Dr Bloomberg added.