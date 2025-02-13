A popular snack known for its probiotic and gut health benefits is gaining attention after researchers discovered it could be linked to a reduced risk of colorectal cancer. The new finding offers hope as cases rise, particularly among young adults.

The researchers from the Mass General Brigham discovered that yogurt, a tasty breakfast staple for many can have long-term protective effects against a type of colorectal cancer through changes in the gut microbiome.

"Our study provides unique evidence about the potential benefit of yogurt. My lab's approach is to try to link long-term diets and other exposures to a possible key difference in tissue, such as the presence or absence of a particular species of bacteria. This kind of detective work can increase the strength of evidence connecting diet to health outcomes," said corresponding author Dr. Shuji Ogino in a news release.

The study tracked about 150,000 participants from two large cohort studies in the U.S., who were surveyed on their dairy consumption, including daily yogurt intake. Among the confirmed cases, researchers evaluated the tissue samples of the tumor for the amount of Bifidobacterium DNA. Bifidobacterium is a type of bacteria found in yogurt.

There was no significant link between eating yogurt and the overall incidence of colorectal cancer. However, researchers found that there was a 20% reduced risk of proximal colorectal cancer positive for Bifidobacterium among those who regularly ate two or more servings of yogurt each week. Proximal colorectal cancer is more aggressive and has poor survival rates.

Earlier studies have shown that yogurt and other fermented milk products benefit gastrointestinal health by modulating the immune system and inflammation. The findings of the current study are particularly relevant, as they suggest the effect may be specific to Bifidobacterium-positive tumors.

"It has long been believed that yogurt and other fermented milk products are beneficial for gastrointestinal health. Our new findings suggest that this protective effect may be specific for Bifidobacterium-positive tumors," said co-senior author Dr. Tomotaka Ugai.

Dr. Andrew T Chan, a co-author of the study noted that the findings add evidence to the link between diet, the gut microbiome, and the risk of colorectal cancer. "It provides an additional avenue for us to investigate the specific role of these factors in the risk of colorectal cancer among young people," he said.