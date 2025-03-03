A fit and healthy young man in California is now facing a long and difficult recovery after suffering a major stroke, which nearly claimed his life. The stroke occurred after a seemingly harmless natural response—sneezing—caused a rupture in one of his neck arteries.

Ian Applegate, a 35-year-old from Santa Cruz started experiencing alarming symptoms of stroke on Feb 9, after sneezing while sitting inside his car with his wife and their four-year-old son. It was Applegate's first day back at work after being down with flu for a week.

"I had just started the car and was getting ready to drive. I sneezed three times, then the third time it caused this blinding headache and made everything spin," he recollected.

Applegate suddenly felt an excruciating, blinding headache, intense dizziness that felt like the world was spinning, and severe shooting pain that radiated from his neck to the back of his head and left eye. Soon, he sensed pins and needles across his body and the entire left side including his face went numb.

"The pain was excruciating. I was very disoriented and throwing up," he said.

Suspecting a stroke, he was quickly rushed to the Dominican Hospital in California. Doctors discovered that his violent sneeze had caused a vertebral artery dissection, which led to a blockage and interrupted blood flow to his brain, triggering the stroke.

Vertebral artery dissection can occur without any clear cause but most likely occurs in people with certain health conditions, such as smoking, high blood pressure, or genetic disorders like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (issues of connective tissues). It can also result from neck injuries such as from car accidents, heavy weightlifting, or even sneezing. Other risks include yoga, chiropractic adjustments, or any situation involving sudden or prolonged neck movements.

Applegate was immediately put on blood-thinning medication to prevent further clotting and reduce the risk of additional complications. However, the severe stroke left him with significant damage to his left side, leaving him unable to swallow or walk without assistance, even a month after the incident.

"It was a pretty hard sneeze but I've never experienced anything like this in my life. I never thought this was possible. I'm scared to sneeze now. My wife is eight months pregnant and I want to be there for the delivery."

"I can tell I'm going to struggle to take care of myself and the baby. I just want to be home in time for the baby's birth. I'm trying to stay positive and continue my exercises until I get better," he said.