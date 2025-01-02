Health officials worldwide are on high alert as China reports a surge in infections caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a highly contagious respiratory virus with the potential for severe complications and fatalities.

HMPV spreads through close contact with an infected person, droplets from coughing or sneezing, or through contaminated surfaces. Although the infection can affect individuals of any age, young children, elderly adults, and people with weakened immunity are at risk of serious complications such as pneumonia.

China reports a spike in respiratory infections, including hMPV infections in the northern provinces in the week of Dec 16-22, according to the data from the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration. The infections include both rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus, with a noticeable rise in HMPV cases among those under 14, as reported by Reuters.

In the U.S., the HMPV season begins in winter and lasts through spring. HMPV infections account for approximately 5% to 10% of hospitalizations in children and up to 16% of these cases may lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.

Know signs of HMPV:

A person who contracts HMPV may develop symptoms within a week, which commonly include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. The virus can cause both upper and lower respiratory infections. While mild cases typically resolve within a few days without intervention, the infection can sometimes progress to more severe conditions like bronchitis or pneumonia.

Prevention:

There is no vaccination to prevent the infection, and hence taking necessary precautions can reduce the risk of contraction. A few simple steps such as taking care of hand hygiene, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and cleaning contaminated surfaces can prevent the spread.

For those experiencing cold-like symptoms, key practices include covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands thoroughly, refraining from sharing utensils or cups and avoiding kissing others. Staying home when ill and cleaning frequently touched surfaces can further reduce the risk of transmission.

Treatment:

There is no specific antiviral therapy for HMPV infection. The treatment is primarily focused on alleviating symptoms, including the use of over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce pain and fever, along with a decongestant to relieve nasal congestion. People with COPD, asthma, and pulmonary fibrosis may get severe symptoms and might need medications to control wheezing and coughing.