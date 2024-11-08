For new moms who are looking for an all-natural way to ease their baby blues or depression, here's some good news: a brisk walk or yoga might be just what you need to relieve symptoms. Researchers have found that mothers who engage in exercise programs with at least 80 minutes of moderate activity each week experience significant reductions in the severity of baby blues and postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition impacting over 10% of women in the first year after childbirth. Hormonal shifts, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors can trigger it. In contrast, the 'baby blues' is a milder, temporary form of depression that usually fades within a few weeks as hormone levels stabilize.

Researchers behind the latest study investigated the benefits of exercise on maternal mental health by evaluating 35 studies involving 4072 participants from 14 countries. Participants exercised at different frequencies, from 1 to 5 days a week, with sessions lasting between 15 and 90 minutes. Activities included aerobic exercise, strength training, stretching, yoga, and combinations of these forms.

"Pooled data analysis of the study results showed that compared with no exercise, exercise-only interventions were associated with less severe symptoms of depression and anxiety after giving birth and an almost halving in the odds (45%) of developing major postpartum depression," the news release stated.

Although with an increase in exercise volume, there were greater reductions in depression symptoms, researchers noted significant positive effects, even with a minimum threshold of 80 minutes per week of moderate activities spread across at least four days. Moderate activities included brisk walking, water aerobics, stationary cycling, and resistance training with bands, weights, or body weight.

Based on these findings, researchers recommend starting postpartum exercise within the first three months after childbirth for improved mental health.

"The findings of this review show the efficacy of exercise in improving mental health outcomes for postpartum individuals. Given the comparable effectiveness we observed of postpartum exercise in reducing depressive symptom severity to conventional treatments, exercise could provide mothers with relatively safe, accessible and inexpensive alternatives to address mental health conditions," the researchers wrote in the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"Additionally, using exercise to improve postpartum mental health could reduce current concerns with conventional treatment options, such as the largely unknown long-term effects of antidepressant use during lactation on the child or prohibitive costs of regular psychosocial therapy visits," they added.