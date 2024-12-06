Fat deposition around the waistline is often considered a risk factor for those with diabetes. But does a smaller waistline always indicate better health? Researchers have found that, in some cases, a larger waist circumference might actually help reduce mortality risk for people with diabetes.

After examining survival data of around 6,600 U.S. adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) with diabetes, researchers of a recent study found that the relationship between waist circumference and the risk of death is not linear. This means the risk changes in a more complex pattern, depending on factors like gender.

For women with diabetes, the link between waist size and risk of death follows a U-shape, with the lowest risk at about 42 inches (107 cm), much higher than what is usually considered healthy. However, for each extra centimeter above this, the risk of death increased by 4%, and for each centimeter below, the risk increased by 3%.

In men, the curve is J-shaped, with the lowest risk of death at about 35 inches (89cm). The risk increases by 6% for each centimeter below this threshold and 3% for each centimeter above it. The findings were published in Chronic Metabolic Disease.

However, according to current clinical guidelines, a waist circumference of 35 inches (88 cm) is considered central obesity for women, while for men, it's 40 inches (102 cm).

The researchers hence believe that their findings suggest a phenomenon called the "obesity paradox." The concept refers to the idea that, in some cases, being overweight or having a higher body fat percentage than normal might offer some protective benefits.

However, the findings do not mean that having a larger waistline is always better, and the researchers do not suggest all diabetic patients gain weight around the waistline. It is important to note that the study only focused on how the waistline affects mortality risk in diabetes patients without considering other health outcomes. Also, since the study is observational it has not established a cause-and-effect relationship between waist circumference and risk of death.

"Further research is needed to explore the underlying mechanisms rather than promoting preconceived notions about an optimal waist circumference," the researchers wrote.