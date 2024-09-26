A higher Body Mass Index (BMI) is associated with a higher risk of heart disease. But, is BMI really the best measure for heart health? While it's been the standard for years, researchers are exploring a new metric: the Body Roundness Index (BRI). A recent study suggests that BRI over a period may better predict cardiovascular disease risk.

For adults older than 45, a higher body roundness index over six years suggests a greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease, according to the latest study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Earlier studies have shown that BRI, a measure to reflect abdominal fat and body shape, may predict the risk of metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular disease.

However, the latest study used nationally representative data from more than 9,935 middle-aged and older adults in China to estimate the link between BRI trajectory over a period and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In the study, participants' waist circumference and height were measured at their homes during enrollment in 2011-2012, with follow-ups every two years. The researchers calculated the Body Roundness Index (BRI) using a standard formula factoring in waist circumference and height. Instead of using just one BRI measurement, they tracked changes over time to understand how participants' levels fluctuated.

Blood samples were collected at enrollment and again in 2013-2014. Blood pressure was recorded as an average of three measurements taken during two visits in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014. The participant's health history, demographics, and lifestyle risk factors were also assessed. During the follow-up period, the participants were asked to self-report any diagnoses of heart conditions, such as heart attacks or strokes.

"Compared to participants in the low-stable BRI level group, the risk of cardiovascular disease in the moderate-stable BRI level group increased by 61%, and the risk in the high-stable BRI level group increased by 163%," the news release stated.

The researchers noted that stroke and cardiac events were significantly higher among participants in the moderate-stable and high-stable BRI level groups.

"This is the first large study to evaluate BRI over time and how it may be associated with the incidence of cardiovascular disease among middle-aged and older Chinese adults. Our findings indicate that 6 years of moderate-to-high stable BRI appeared to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, suggesting that BRI measurements may potentially be used as a predictive factor for cardiovascular disease incidence," said senior study author Dr. Yun Qian in a news release.

"This could be explained by the correlation between obesity and hypertension, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes, all of which are risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Obesity has also been shown to lead to inflammation and other mechanisms in the body that can affect the heart and cardiac functioning. More research is needed to confirm and fully understand how these results might be used to prevent cardiovascular disease," Dr. Qian said.