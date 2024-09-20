Exclusive breastfeeding for an extended period is linked to better overall health in children, and a recent study reinforces this connection. Researchers found that breastfeeding beyond three months offers protection against asthma by promoting a healthy microbiome in the gut and nasal cavity.

Studies indicate that both breastfeeding and microbial colonization during infancy play crucial roles in influencing the risk of respiratory illnesses. However, the precise mechanism by which these factors provide beneficial effects remains unclear.

In the latest study published in the journal Cell, researchers underscore the importance of extended breastfeeding for respiratory health. The results suggest that strong patterns of microbial colonization, along with components of breast milk, provide protective effects against asthma in preschoolers.

Breastfeeding for more than three months was found to help the gradual development of the microbiome in a baby's digestive system and upper respiratory tract. In contrast, stopping breastfeeding earlier disrupts this process and is linked to a higher risk of asthma in preschool years.

"We found that early cessation of breastfeeding (before three months) leads to the premature acquisition of microbial species and functions, including Ruminococcus gnavus and tryptophan biosynthesis, which were previously linked to immune modulation and asthma. Conversely, longer exclusive breastfeeding supports paced microbial development, protecting against asthma," the researchers wrote.

"Just as a pacemaker regulates the rhythm of the heart, breastfeeding, and human milk set the pace and sequence for microbial colonization in the infant's gut and nasal cavity, ensuring that this process occurs in an orderly and timely manner. Healthy microbiome development is not only about having the right microbes. They also need to arrive in the right order at the right time," said co-senior investigator Liat Shenhav in a news release.

"Our research highlights the profound impact of breastfeeding on the infant microbiome and breastfeeding's essential role in supporting respiratory health. By uncovering the mechanisms behind the protective effects of breast milk, as demonstrated in this study, we aim to inform national guidelines on breastfeeding and weaning from breast milk in a data-driven manner. With further research, our findings could also contribute to developing strategies to prevent asthma in children who cannot be breastfed for at least three months," she added.