Cutting down on carbohydrates and increasing fat intake is a popular weight loss strategy for many. However, researchers now say that in the long run, it may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes.

A recent study published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, which followed around 40,000 participants in Melbourne, Australia, found that a low-carb, high-fat diet is linked to a 20% increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Increased carbohydrate intake is known to raise diabetes risk. Earlier studies have focused on examining how a low carbohydrate diet could be used in managing or remission of type 2 diabetes. Studies have also shown that low-carbohydrate eating patterns could be effective for quick weight loss.

However, the long-term effects of a low-carb diet on the risk of developing diabetes were not known. The latest findings suggest that while low-carb diets may aid in diabetes management, they might be ineffective in preventing the disease.

"Studies to date have only focused on examining low carbohydrate for managing and/or remission of type 2 diabetes. Instead, this study reveals that low carbohydrate diet intake might increase the long-term risk of type 2 diabetes through obesity, potentially through increased eating of fats and foods low in fiber. Our study also highlights the need to look at the quality of carbohydrates, proteins and fats," said Professor de Courten, a researcher of the study in a news release.

The study was conducted on participants aged 40–69, who were part of the Melbourne Collaborative Cohort Study (MCCS) between 1990 and 1994. Researchers analyzed the percentage of carbohydrates in their diets using a Low Carbohydrate Score (LCD) and estimated the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. A higher score indicated a lower percentage of carbohydrates contributing to energy intake. The health of participants was reviewed during two periods: 1995–1998 and 2003–2007.

Participants whose diets consisted of 38% carbohydrates had a 20% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with 55% carbohydrates in their diet. The increased risk is attributed to a higher incidence of obesity, resulting from high-fat and low-fiber content in the diet.

Based on their findings, researchers suggest that there should be an adequate review of dietary approaches for those wanting to lose weight and avoid diabetes.