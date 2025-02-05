Taking daily vitamins has become a staple in many wellness routines, but are supplements truly essential? While they can't replace a healthy diet, supplements help millions with deficiencies or conditions that hinder nutrient absorption.

The benefits of supplements do not just depend on what you take, but also how you take them. Some vitamins and minerals can compete for absorption, potentially reducing their effectiveness. So, can certain supplements cancel each other out? Wellness expert Natalie Jurado, founder of Rooted In, breaks down this often-overlooked factor.

"You can't supplement your way out of a bad diet, so make sure you're eating healthfully on a daily basis. But if you've been advised by a healthcare practitioner that you need to supplement, keep these combinations in mind!," cautions Jurado, who explains in an Instagram video the vitamin supplements that should not be taken together.

According to Jurado, certain vitamins and minerals should be spaced out to help ensure optimal absorption. She suggests it is best to wait at least two hours between these combinations:

Magnesium and Iron

Turmeric and Iron

Vitamin C and Vitamin D

Calcium and calcium-rich foods along with Magnesium or Iron

Jurado also recommends certain combinations of supplements that work best for absorption. For example, vitamin D, K2, and magnesium work together, with magnesium activating vitamin D absorption. Another powerful pair is collagen and vitamin C, as vitamin C helps the body synthesize collagen more effectively.

Turmeric and Black Pepper: Black pepper enhances turmeric's absorption by about 2000 percent.

Vitamin D and Fat: As a fat-soluble vitamin, vitamin D is best absorbed when taken with a meal containing fat.

Vitamin B6 and Magnesium: Vitamin B6 helps improve the body's absorption of magnesium.

Zinc and Protein: Protein helps zinc work more effectively within the body.

"Iron is a bit of a diva, she doesn't play well with coffee, tea, calcium, or magnesium. She likes an acidic environment so make sure to take her with vitamin C," Jurado said in a separate video. Similarly, she warns Zinc does not work well with calcium and Magnesium.

Many people take vitamin B to prevent a hangover, but Jurado cautions that this combination does not help vitamin absorption. "B vitamins won't absorb if you're having alcohol. It's just not going to work," she said.

Taking supplements along with certain medications may interfere with the absorption of the drugs. For example: turmeric interferes with blood thinners and diabetic medications.

For people taking multivitamins, Jurado recommends checking the ingredient combinations to ensure optimal nutrient absorption and effectiveness.