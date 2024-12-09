While cutting added sugars is a smart move for your health, not all sugars pose the same threat. Recent research reveals that the occasional sweet treat might not harm your heart, but excessive sugar intake can significantly increase your risk of stroke and aneurysm.

A recent study that investigated the impact of sugar on the risk of cardiovascular disease found that not just the quantity but the source of sugar plays a key role. The researchers noted that drinking sweetened beverages significantly raises your risk of stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.

"The most striking finding from our study is the divergent relationship between different sources of added sugar and cardiovascular disease risk. This surprising contrast highlights the importance of considering not just the amount of sugar consumed but its source and context," said Suzanne Janzi, corresponding author of the article, in a news release.

To estimate how different types of sugar affect heart health, researchers analyzed data from two major cohort studies: the Swedish Mammography Cohort and the Cohort of Swedish Men. With diet questionnaires from 1997 and 2009, they tracked the eating habits of 69,705 participants and followed them up for the risk of different cardiovascular diseases until death or till 2019.

The study focused on three sugar sources: toppings like honey, treats like pastries, and sweetened beverages like fizzy drinks. Researchers then examined how these sugar sources influenced the risk of seven cardiovascular diseases, including two types of stroke, heart attacks, heart failure, aortic aneurysms, atrial fibrillation, and aortic stenosis.

During the follow-up, 25,739 participants developed cardiovascular issues. Analysis suggests that fizzy drinks were associated with the most harm, increasing the risk of ischemic stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and abdominal aortic aneurysm.

"Liquid sugars, found in sweetened beverages, typically provide less satiety than solid forms — they make you feel less full — potentially leading to overconsumption. Context also matters — treats are often enjoyed in social settings or special occasions, while sweetened beverages might be consumed more regularly," Janzi explained.

However, the biggest health risks were seen in people who ate the least amount of treats. This could be due to the fact that these individuals might have very restrictive diets due to pre-existing health conditions. In contrast, consuming occasional treats was associated with better outcomes than not eating treats at all.

"While our observational study cannot establish causation, these findings suggest that extremely low sugar intake may not be necessary or beneficial for cardiovascular health," Janzi said.