Is paracetamol your go-to for everything from headaches to fever? You might want to think twice. New research reveals that regular use of this common painkiller in older adults could increase the risk of gastrointestinal, heart, and kidney complications.

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is commonly used on its own to treat moderate to severe pain or combined with other ingredients in medicines for allergies, colds, and flu. While it is often taken without much thought due to its easy availability, it is not safe to use more than 4 grams (4,000 milligrams) of acetaminophen in a single day. If you are taking multiple products that contain acetaminophen, it can be difficult to track the total amount you are consuming. Previous studies have shown that long-term use of paracetamol may lead to serious kidney damage.

A recent study published in Arthritis Care and Research explored the long-term health effects of using paracetamol to manage chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis. The findings suggest that frequent use of this common pain reliever may be linked to several serious complications, such as peptic ulcers, heart failure, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

"Due to its perceived safety, paracetamol has long been recommended as the first line drug treatment for osteoarthritis by many treatment guidelines, especially in older people who are at higher risk of drug-related complications," said Professor Weiya Zhang, the researcher who led the study in a news release.

The researchers analyzed the health records of over 180,000 adults aged 65 and older who had been repeatedly prescribed paracetamol—defined as two or more prescriptions within a six-month period. This group's health outcomes were then compared to those of approximately 400,000 adults of the same age who had never received repeated paracetamol prescriptions.

The study found that repeated use of paracetamol increased the risk of peptic ulcer bleeding by 24%, uncomplicated peptic ulcers by 20%, lower gastrointestinal bleeding by 36%, heart failure by 9%, hypertension by 7%, and chronic kidney disease by 19%.

"Whilst further research is now needed to confirm our findings, given its minimal pain-relief effect, the use of paracetamol as a first line pain killer for long-term conditions such as osteoarthritis in older people needs to be carefully considered," Professor Zhang added.