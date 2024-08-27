Patients diagnosed with brain aneurysm are at a high risk of developing mental health disorders, a study revealed.

A brain aneurysm occurs when a blood vessel in the brain weakens, leading to ballooning in areas where the vessel wall becomes too thin. If the aneurysm ruptures, it can bleed into the space around the brain, causing life-threatening subarachnoid hemorrhage, which may result in a hemorrhagic stroke.

Studies indicate that approximately 67% of brain aneurysm ruptures are fatal, and survivors often face long-term disabilities. For patients at high risk of rupture, treatment typically involves surgical intervention. However, the decision to operate depends on factors such as the aneurysm's size, location, and the patient's age and overall health. If the rupture risk is low, active observation is usually recommended. It is estimated that around 168 million people worldwide have unruptured brain aneurysms.

The latest study found that patients aware of their brain aneurysm condition face a significant psychological burden, as the fear of a potentially debilitating blood vessel rupture puts them at greater risk of anxiety and depression. The impact is particularly high among adults younger than 40.

In a large-scale study involving the health data of more than 85,000 people in South Korea, the researchers investigated the mental health impact of unruptured aneurysms for ten years.

According to the results published in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, being aware of the aneurysm diagnosis was linked to a 10% higher risk of a mental health condition such as anxiety, stress, depression, eating disorders, bipolar disorder, insomnia, and alcohol or drug misuse.

"As a neurosurgeon who treats cerebral aneurysms, I often see people who do not undergo surgery yet feel fear and/or anxiety about their condition before each imaging or screening test to monitor their condition. Even when it is medically judged and explained that follow-up observation is the best course for their aneurysm rather than surgery, they still worry about the very slim chance of developing a fatal brain bleed," study co-author Dr. Na-Rae Yang from South Korea said in a news release.

"This elevated rate of mental health conditions suggests that younger people might be particularly vulnerable, highlighting the need for targeted mental health support and interventions for this age group. This includes providing clear explanations and tailoring treatment decisions for each person," Yang said.