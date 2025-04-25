Living with severe allergies is a daily struggle for millions, with the constant fear of a life-threatening reaction that could send them to the emergency room at any moment. However, a new experimental therapy that carefully increases daily peanut doses in people with severe allergies under close medical supervision is offering new hope.

Early trial results of a novel approach known as oral immunotherapy reveal that a significant number of adult participants clinically diagnosed with a peanut allergy were able to consume at least five peanuts daily without a reaction.

In a Phase 2 trial involving 21 adults aged 18 to 40 with clinically diagnosed peanut allergy, the Grown Up Peanut Immunotherapy (GUPI) study became the first to focus exclusively on adults with severe allergies. The goal was to test whether daily doses of peanuts, taken under strict medical supervision, could be safely tolerated.

Participants began with tiny amounts of peanut flour, just 0.8mg administered in a clinical setting. Those who tolerated the initial doses continued daily micro-dosing at home, gradually increasing the amount every two weeks, from a fraction of a peanut to four whole peanuts. Once they reached a stable dose of 1g daily, they underwent a controlled food challenge before continuing therapy for at least three months.

"Although peanut immunotherapy is known to be effective in children, this trial provides preliminary evidence that adults can also be desensitized and that this improves quality of life. The average tolerated dose of peanuts increased 100-fold over the course of the trial," said the chief investigator, Professor Stephen Till, from Kings College London in a news release.

At the end of the trial, 67% of the participants who had severe peanut allergy could safely tolerate taking up to five peanuts daily. They could then consume peanuts daily at home to maintain their desensitization.

The findings offer real hope for people with peanut allergies, who often live in constant fear of accidental exposure. Lead author and specialist allergy dietitian Hannah Hunter explained that everyday activities like dining out, attending social events, or even making travel plans can be a source of anxiety for those with allergies.

"Living with peanut allergy is a huge burden," Hunter said. "We found that quality of life significantly improved after oral immunotherapy and fear of food also decreased. Many participants who completed the trial told us that the treatment had been life-changing and they were no longer living in fear," she added.