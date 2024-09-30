Poor sleep can affect health in many ways, raising the risk of long-term conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. A recent study reveal that insufficient sleep during pregnancy is linked to neurodevelopmental delays in children.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, investigated how short sleep duration during pregnancy, meaning sleeping less than seven hours daily, is linked to neurodevelopmental delays in offspring.

During the study, the researchers followed up a cohort of 7059 mother-child pairs in Hefei, China, and collected the sleep data of the participants through the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index at weeks 24 to 28 and 32 to 36 of pregnancy.

The research team screened children for developmental delays from 6 months to 3 years old and analyzed the relationship between maternal sleep duration and the risk of neurodevelopmental delays. They also assessed the role of C-peptide levels in cord blood serum, which serves as a stable indicator of fetal insulin secretion.

"Insufficient sleep during pregnancy may be associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental issues in children, affecting their cognitive abilities, behavioral development, and learning capabilities," the researchers wrote in a news release.

Another interesting finding revealed that boys were at a higher risk of neurodevelopmental delays compared to girls when their mothers experienced short sleep duration during pregnancy.

The researchers propose a possible explanation for the developmental delays associated with short sleep duration during pregnancy. They suggest that insufficient sleep may adversely affect the mother's glucose metabolism which could affect the fetus's insulin secretion as indicated by C-peptide levels and, in turn, their neurodevelopment.

"This study highlights the necessity of managing sleep health during pregnancy. By shedding light on the connection between maternal sleep during pregnancy and children's neurodevelopment, our study empowers families with knowledge that can shape healthier pregnancy habits and contribute to the well-being of the next generation. Improving sleep habits during pregnancy may prevent or reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental issues in children," said lead study author Dr. Peng Zhu in a news release.

"Prenatal health is important not only for the expectant mother but also for the long-term health of the unborn child," said Zhu.