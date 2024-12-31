Heart attacks are no longer a disease of the elderly; increasingly, people as young as 40 are finding themselves at risk. But is there something that we can do to protect heart health? Well, definitive yes, according to Dr. Evan S. Levine, a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Health in Scarsdale.

In a viral TikTok video, Dr. Levine outlines 10 practical tips, rooted in lifestyle changes and medical insights to help prevent heart attacks before 60. Here they are:

1. Never smoke or ever try cocaine:

Smoking constricts blood vessels in the heart, increases blood pressure and heart rate, and raises the risk of blots that can lead to heart attacks. Smokers have more than double the risk of getting a heart attack compared to nonsmokers.

2. Avoid all sugary drinks:

Avoiding sugary drinks or sodas can help you reduce the risk of high blood pressure and triglycerides. Research has shown that even for those who exercise regularly, daily consumption of sugary drinks can increase the risk of heart attacks.

3. Avoid fast food:

What you put on your plate plays a significant role in your heart health. Avoiding junk food, which is often high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, can help reduce the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, and heart attacks.

4. Exercise at least 30 minutes a day:

Engaging in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day improves blood circulation, regulates blood pressure, prevents obesity, and lowers cholesterol levels, all key risk factors for heart attacks.

5. Get a coronary artery calcium scan:

Coronary artery calcium scan helps to assess the calcium buildup in the heart's arteries. For individuals with high cholesterol, a family history of heart disease, and other risk factors, even those under 40, getting this assessment can be highly beneficial in monitoring heart health.

6. Resolve stress:

Stress can raise blood pressure and disrupt hormones like cortisol, both of which negatively impact heart health. Dr. Levine emphasizes that addressing stress, be it from work or relationships, and finding ways to relax, such as listening to soothing music, can do wonders for your heart.

7. Treat Diabetes, Hypertension:

Managing underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension is crucial for preventing heart attacks, as these are significant risk factors for heart health.

8. Maintain healthy weight:

Excess body weight, particularly the fat deposition around the abdomen is linked to an elevated risk of metabolic diseases which potentially can lead to heart attack.

"Lose weight, especially if you have it in that central area. Central obesity is associated with hypertension, elevated triglycerides, fatty liver, and elevated lipids. That's that metabolic syndrome, and it's a killer," Dr. Levine said.

9. Take advice only from medical professionals:

With the rise of social media, it is tempting to follow health advice from influencers who present themselves as experts but lack formal training or credentials. Dr. Levine warns against this growing trend, urging people to "avoid them like the plague," and stress the importance of relying on qualified medical professionals.

10. Watch your alcohol intake:

Excess alcohol is known to raise blood pressure and put heart health at risk. "One glass of wine a day, maybe, but nothing more than that," Dr. Levine said.