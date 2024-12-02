The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued an alert about a salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated cucumbers that has sickened dozens across 19 states.

Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract, causing diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. It is transmitted through consuming contaminated food or water, with symptoms typically appearing 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. While most cases resolve within a week without treatment, the infection can become severe, requiring hospitalization and even life-threatening in young children, adults over 65, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The current outbreak, linked to recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC, has sickened 68 people, with 18 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported to date.

"Epidemiologic and traceback information shows that cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, including recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC, may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick," the CDC said in a news release.

The salmonella contamination is linked to cucumbers sold between Oct. 12, 2024, and Nov. 26, 2024, across multiple states, including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

SunFed Produce, LLC initiated a voluntary recall on Nov. 27. The FDA and the CDC, along with state and local partners, are actively investigating the situation.

Although the recalled products are no longer available for sale, the public is advised to avoid consuming any contaminated cucumbers that may still be in their refrigerators. Instead, they should dispose of the cucumbers or return them to the place of purchase.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico; including recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC," the FDA news release stated.

Retailers and distributors are asked to discard any recalled product and notify their customers of the recall. They are also recommended to clean and sanitize any areas that could have come into contact with recalled products.

"FDA is working with SunFed Produce, LLC and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary. FDA is also working with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.," officials said.