A salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has sickened 65 people, leaving dozens hospitalized across nine states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report revealed.

Salmonella infection, or salmonellosis, is a common type of food poisoning that leads to diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains. In the U.S., around 1.35 million cases are reported annually, resulting in about 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths each year.

The latest outbreak has been linked to contaminated eggs sold from Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market across nine states: Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia.

"Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 23, 2024, to August 10, 2024. Of 63 people with information available, 24 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported," the CDC said in a news release.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC warns.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, based on interviews with those who reported illness, identified four clusters of sickness linked to restaurants where eggs were served. Upon further investigation, the FDA discovered the outbreak strain of Salmonella at Milo's Poultry Farms, specifically in the packing facility and the hen egg-laying house, which supplied the eggs to the affected restaurants.

In response to the investigation, all carton sizes and expiration dates of eggs sold under both brands were recalled. Consumers are now cautioned not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled chicken eggs. Those who purchased or received recalled chicken eggs are asked to carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers that they touched.

"Check your refrigerators for any recalled chicken eggs and throw them away. If you stored the eggs without the original packaging and can't tell if it is part of the recall, throw them away. Wash hands, utensils, and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling raw eggs and raw egg-containing foods," the FDA said in a news release.

Although most people recover from mild Salmonella infections without antibiotics, experts warn that this particular strain linked to the current outbreak may be harder to treat. Whole genome sequencing of the samples revealed resistance to antibiotics like nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, raising concerns about treatment options.