Accidental consumption of medications left lying around the house or the swallowing of illegal substances puts thousands of kids into life-threatening seizures every year in the U.S. A recent study suggests that such cases have doubled over the past 15 years.

In the latest study presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress, the researchers stressed the need for better awareness among parents and elders about the safe handling of over-the-counter medications. The study points to a significant rise in cases, particularly linked to over-the-counter antihistamines, prescription antidepressants and painkillers, and illegal synthetic cannabinoids.

"The increase in seizures in children exposed to these drugs is extremely worrying and must be addressed. It's a stark reminder to parents and care givers to store medications safely so that children cannot get hold of them," Professor Christopher Holstege, a researcher cautioned.

"Seizure is one of the most severe symptoms a poisoned patient can experience, and children are particularly vulnerable. Depending on variables such as where a seizure happens, how long it continues and the pre-existing health of the child, seizures can lead to long-term damage or even death," Dr Conner McDonald, a researcher who presented the study at the Congress said.

The study analyzed data from 55 poison centers across the United States, revealing a sharp rise in seizure cases linked to accidental medication ingestion and illegal substance use. Cases surged from 1,418 in 2009 to 2,749 in 2023, with an average annual increase of five percent.

Over the last 15 years, the number of cases doubled for children aged between six and 19 years, and around 45% increase in children under six years.

The analysis revealed that most cases involved ingestion of over-the-counter diphenhydramine (an antihistamine), tramadol (an opioid for pain relief), bupropion (an antidepressant), and synthetic cannabinoids like K2 or spice (illegal substances similar to cannabis).

"In the US, we also need to have a serious discussion on whether products like diphenhydramine should be sold in containers with such large quantities of pills and whether these products should be contained within blister packs to make it more difficult for children and suicidal individuals to gain access to such a large quantity," Professor Holstege added.