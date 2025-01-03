It's already the first week of the New Year, and many of us are kicking off our resolutions. Was starting a new diet, one of yours for 2025? If so, you're not alone— nearly half of U.S. adults have made it their top New Year's resolution, according to a recent survey.

The survey conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult revealed that 46% of U.S. adults plan to start a new diet for the New Year. Among those adopting a new diet, 40% aim to reduce calories, while 26% are opting for low-carbohydrate diets such as keto, Atkins, or South Beach.

Although studies have highlighted the benefits of plant-based diets for weight loss, disease prevention, and environmental protection, the survey reveals that only 7% of respondents plan to switch to a plant-based or vegan diet, with another 7% choosing a vegetarian diet.

"Counting calories can be time-consuming and create a negative relationship with food for some people. And low-carbohydrate diets come with a range of side effects. Research has shown that plant-based diets are effective for weight loss without purposefully restricting or counting calories. This is because plants tend to be naturally lower in calorie density and higher in fiber, which promotes a feeling of fullness," said Roxanne Becker with the Physicians Committee in a news release.

Several studies support plant-based diets as an effective tool for weight loss. In the 2017 BROAD Study, overweight or obese participants in New Zealand lost an average of 26.6 pounds and saw significant reductions in body mass index after six months on a whole food, plant-based diet. The results were largely sustained after one year. In the 2013 GEICO study, overweight employees with type 2 diabetes who followed a low-fat vegan diet for 18 weeks lost an average of 9.5 pounds, lowered cholesterol levels, and improved blood sugar control. Similarly, a 2018 study showed that overweight individuals on a plant-based diet for 16 weeks lost an average of 14.3 pounds, while those in a control group saw no significant change.

According to Becker, a plant-based diet is not just effective for weight loss, but it also reduces the risk of obesity-related diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, and certain cancers. It can save money and is better for the environment. So why, then, are so few people planning to try a plant-based diet? "It could be that they don't know where to start," Becker suggested.