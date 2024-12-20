For many battling constipation, having regular bowel movements may seem like a distant dream. If you are tired of hearing the age-old advice to "add more fiber" to your diet, here's something more specific to try.

A U.K. surgeon, Dr. Karan Rangarajan, offers a fresh take on gut health with four specific foods to include in the diet. These choices not only help ease constipation but also include one food item with the added benefit of potentially reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.

If you would like to add them to your diet, here they are:

1. Kiwi:

The first on his list is the humble kiwi—a nutrient-packed fruit known for its high vitamin C content, and low-calorie content.

"It has shown in research studies, it is as effective as psylium husks and prunes to improve symptoms of bloating and constipation," Dr. Rangarajan said in a video on Tiktok.

"Kiwi is particularly rich in soluble fiber which promotes softer stool and increases stool frequency without the associated side effects of some laxatives," he explained.

2. Coffee:

Coffee, a daily staple for many, is often taken out of habit rather than for its health benefits. Studies suggest that coffee supports gut health and reduces the risk of fatty liver disease and cirrhosis.

So, how does it help the gut? "Coffee contains the double whammy of soluble fibers and polyphenols-polyphenols act as prebiotics to feed your gut bacteria. Coffee may also improve gut motility making it beneficial for reducing constipation," Dr. Rangarajan explained.

3. Mixed Nuts:

For snack lovers, here's an easy route to improve your gut health. Consider swapping salty, processed potato chips with a handful of mixed nuts.

According to Dr. Rangarajan, mixed nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios offer a variety of prebiotic fibers that support microbial diversity in your gut. As a bonus, he adds that regular consumption of 20 to 30 grams daily may also help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

4. Yogurt:

The final item on the list is yogurt, which Dr. Rangarajan proudly describes as a favorite staple among gastrointestinal surgeons.

"Look for yogurt containing live, active cultures like lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, which can help to add to your good microbial load. Yogurt's been shown to alleviate symptoms of IBS and can even improve lactose digestion in those who are lactose intolerant," he said.