Feeling stuck in your weight loss journey, despite your best efforts? You're not alone, many people may face a frustrating stage where progress slows. But according to a nutritionist, the key is not in a fad diet or extreme workout—it's consistency. Here's the cheat code to break through the stagnation and shed substantial weight in just three months.

"Weight loss is a journey and the secret to seeing true and lasting results is by staying consistent and not perfect," said Amaka, a certified nutritionist in an Instagram post, where she shared a cheat code to lose 20 kg (about 44 pounds) in three months.

For those looking to kickstart their weight loss journey or those struggling along the way, here are some practical tips from her.

Focus on low calorie diet:

According to Amaka, the key to weight loss is maintaining a calorie-deficit diet while staying full. She suggests consuming low-calorie, high-protein meals to achieve this and recommends adding spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon to boost metabolism for faster results.

Amaka also recommends eliminating sugar and refined carbs, as an easy trick to reduce the waistline. "Practice 80/20 rule in your nutrition, where you eat healthy 80% and allow yourself to indulge in a cheat meal 20% to help you stay consistent and not restricted, fuels your energy and boost your mood to stay consistent on your journey," she said.

How to eat:

Most people know what should go on their plate while dieting, but according to Amaka, how you eat your food is just as important.

"Eat your protein and vegetables first before your carbs, it will make you full quickly, and you will struggle to eat your carb left on your plate," she wrote. Taking smaller plates or bowls while serving food will help to trick your brain into feeling full.

Drink water:

Staying hydrated helps to nourish the body and control the hunger pangs. "Always drink water 5-10 minutes before eating your meal, it will help control your appetite," she said.

Exercise:

Regular physical activity is essential for both weight loss and overall well-being. Amaka recommends strength training 2–3 days a week, as it helps build muscle and keeps the body burning calories even at rest.

"Leave the scale completely, use pictures, your fittings in your old clothes, and body measurements to track your progress, they're always accurate. Scale fluctuates, and has made me lose hope and stop my journey because I felt I was not making progress," she added.