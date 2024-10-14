ADHD in adults remains a largely undiagnosed and misunderstood condition, often due to various misconceptions that surround it. In many cases, symptoms in adults may go unrecognized because they can be subtle or overlap with other conditions.

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that begins in childhood and often persists into adulthood. Common symptoms in children include difficulty paying attention, impulsive behaviors, and excessive activity levels. When these symptoms continue into adulthood, they may present as restlessness, challenges with multitasking, and mood swings. These effects can significantly impact relationships, work performance, and daily life activities.

A recent national survey underscores the need for greater awareness and understanding of adult ADHD, revealing that a striking 25% of U.S. adults suspect they may have undiagnosed ADHD. Even more concerning is that only 13% of respondents have taken the crucial step of discussing their symptoms with a healthcare professional.

The survey conducted by researchers at Ohio State University, which gathered responses from 1,000 American adults, found that approximately 4.4% of adults aged 18 to 44 have ADHD.

"Anxiety, depression and ADHD—all these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning," said the study researcher, Justin Barterian in a news release.

"There's definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder," Barterian said.

However, the symptoms of ADHD can look different in different people, While it may manifest as difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization in some, others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations, Barterian explained.

The researcher also noted that although there has been an increased awareness of the prevalence of adult ADHD from trending social media videos, individuals who suspect ADHD should also be encouraged to seek a diagnosis from medical professionals. The researchers warned that self-diagnosis can lead to incorrect treatments and further complications.

"If you're watching videos on social media and it makes you think that you may meet criteria for the disorder, I would encourage you to seek an evaluation from a psychologist or a psychiatrist or a physician to get it checked out," Barterian said.