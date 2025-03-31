Scrolling through reels, watching an episode of your favorite web series, sending a goodnight text, or checking your email before bed have all become part of a daily routine that helps many people unwind. However, these seemingly harmless habits can gradually affect your sleep.

Researchers now estimate that just one hour of screen use can increase the risk of insomnia by 59% and reduce sleep duration by 24 minutes.

A recent study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry suggests that when it comes to screen use before bed, the total time spent matters more than the specific type of activity.

"We found no significant differences between social media and other screen activities, suggesting that screen use itself is the key factor in sleep disruption—likely due to time displacement, where screen use delays sleep by taking up time that would otherwise be spent resting," said Dr. Gunnhild Johnsen Hjetland of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, lead author of the study in a news release.

The study examined the impact of screen use on sleep among more than 45,000 students aged 18 to 28. Researchers focused on students because sleep issues are highly prevalent in this group and can have long-term effects on their health and well-being.

Findings revealed that screen use disrupts sleep in four key ways: notifications interrupt rest, screen time replaces sleep time, engaging in screen activities increases alertness and delays sleep onset, and exposure to screen light interferes with circadian rhythms, making it harder to fall asleep naturally.

Although the study provides strong evidence linking screen use to sleep disturbances, it does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. It is also not clear whether excessive screen time leads to insomnia or if individuals struggling with insomnia are more likely to turn to their screens as a coping mechanism. However, based on the findings, researchers believe it is always best to keep the devices out of the bed for better sleep.

"If you struggle with sleep and suspect that screen time may be a factor, try to reduce screen use in bed, ideally stopping at least 30–60 minutes before sleep. If you do use screens, consider disabling notifications to minimize disruptions during the night," Dr. Hjetland added.