Many people believe they have time to quit smoking, heavy drinking, or other unhealthy habits, but new research suggests the damage may start much earlier than expected. Although it's never too late to change, researchers now caution that these vices could begin affecting your health as early as 36.

For those who keep postponing their decision to take up a healthy lifestyle, the latest study published in the journal Annals of Medicine could be an eye-opener.

"Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and cancer cause almost three-quarters of deaths worldwide. But by following a healthy lifestyle, an individual can cut their risk of developing these illnesses and reduce their odds of an early death," said lead author Dr Tiia Kekäläinen in a news release.

Researchers tracked the physical and mental health of hundreds of people over more than 30 years and found how risky habits like smoking, heavy drinking, and lack of exercise can take a serious toll on their health, often earlier than one would expect.

The analysis showed that people with all three unhealthy habits: smoking, heavy drinking, and inactivity, had significantly worse physical and mental health compared to those who avoided them altogether.

When examined individually, each habit took a unique toll. While lack of exercise was strongly tied to poorer physical health, smoking was linked mainly to worse mental health and heavy drinking was associated with declines in both. The more shocking reveal was the health effects started showing by the time individuals reached their mid-30s.

The study also noted that the more unhealthy habits people had -- and the longer they held onto them -- the worse their health became. Over time, these habits affected their mental well-being, poorer self-rated health, and a buildup of metabolic risk factors that can lead to chronic diseases.

"Our findings highlight the importance of tackling risky health behaviors, such as smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity, as early as possible to prevent the damage they do to from building up over the years, culminating in poor mental and physical health later in later life," said Dr Kekäläinen.