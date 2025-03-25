Obesity has long been associated with an increased risk of health problems, including cancer. However, researchers have recently discovered that a specific body measurement in men could serve as a strong predictor of their cancer risk.

Although Body Mass Index (BMI) serves as a strong indicator of health adversities, a recent study published in The Journal of the National Cancer Institute suggests that waist circumference is an even stronger predictor of cancer risk in men.

The study found that with an additional 4-inch increase in waist size, the risk of cancer rises by 25 percent in men. In comparison, an increase in BMI by 3.7 kg/m² (like going from 24 to 27.7) only raised the risk by 19%. So, even when taking BMI into account, a large waist circumference was still linked to a higher risk of developing obesity-related cancers in men.

This is because unlike BMI, which only measures body size, waist circumference reflects abdominal fat, a key factor linked to increased health risks like insulin resistance, inflammation, and abnormal blood fat levels. This explains why even with the same BMI, differences in fat distribution can lead to varying cancer risks.

However, the study showed that for women, both waist circumference and BMI had similar effects on the risk of obesity-related cancers, but the link was weaker than for men. For example, a 12 cm increase in waist size (like going from 80 cm to 91.8 cm) or a 4.3 increase in BMI (like going from 24 to 28.3) both raised the risk by 13%.

Researchers attribute the difference in cancer risk between men and women to the way fat is distributed in the body. Men tend to accumulate more visceral fat around the abdomen, which is more metabolically active and linked to higher health risks, including cancer. On the other hand, women typically store fat more evenly in peripheral areas like the hips and thighs, where it poses a lower risk.

"Our study provides evidence that waist circumference is a stronger risk factor than BMI for obesity-related cancers in men, but not in women. Additionally, waist circumference appears to provide additional risk information beyond that conveyed by BMI in men," the researchers wrote in the news release.

"Future research incorporating more precise measures of adiposity, along with comprehensive data on potential confounding factors, could further elucidate the relationship between body fat distribution and cancer risk," they added.