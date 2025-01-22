Obesity is a well-known risk factor for a range of health issues, including cancer, and regular exercise is believed to be the key factor in reducing the risk. However, new research suggests that it may not just be a higher Body Mass Index (BMI), but excess weight in a specific area of the body, that could increase cancer risk, even for those who exercise regularly.

The latest study by the World Cancer Research Fund reveals that individuals with a larger waist circumference are at a higher risk of cancer. Specifically, those who do not meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines on waist size face an 11% increased risk, even if they get the recommended levels of exercise.

The WHO recommends a waist circumference of less than 88cm (35 inches) for women and 102cm (40 inches) for men. It also recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise, or an equivalent combination of both.

Another interesting finding was that simply having a slimmer waistline did not completely reduce cancer risk. Researchers observed a 4% increased risk among those who did not meet the waist circumference guidelines, even if they were lean around the waist.

"Adherence to both WHO guidelines for waist circumference and physical activity is essential for cancer prevention; meeting just one of these guidelines is insufficient," the researchers wrote.

The study also noted that in cases where both these factors are not met—when people have large waistlines and are physically inactive, there was a 15% increased risk of cancer.

"We're excited about the insights we've uncovered regarding the interplay between waist circumference and physical activity in reducing cancer risk.

Our findings highlight the value of addressing multiple factors together, showing that both maintaining a recommended waist size and being physically active are critical for cancer prevention. This research reinforces the importance of practical, achievable lifestyle changes that can have a meaningful impact on health over time," said lead researcher, Professor Michael Leitzmann, from the University of Regensburg in Germany.

A slim waistline may not always indicate better health. A recent study suggests that a larger waist circumference may reduce mortality risk for people with diabetes. For women, the lowest risk is at 42 inches, with a 4% increased risk for each centimeter below. For men, the lowest risk is at 35 inches, with a 6% increased risk for each centimeter below and 3% for each centimeter above.