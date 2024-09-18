Can't start your day without coffee? A recent study reveals that your morning ritual might do more than just wake you up, it could also benefit your heart health. The research found that moderate caffeine intake, or three cups of coffee daily, significantly reduces the risk of cardiometabolic multimorbidity.

Cardiometabolic multimorbidity refers to having at least two coexisting cardiometabolic diseases. Studies indicate that having a single cardiometabolic condition doubles the risk of death from all causes. In contrast, individuals with cardiometabolic multimorbidity may face a risk of all-cause mortality that is four to seven times higher.

According to the latest study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, any level of coffee and caffeine consumption could play an important protective role in all phases of cardiometabolic multimorbidity development.

After analyzing the caffeine consumption of over 500,000 participants from the UK Biobank who are part of a detailed longitudinal dietary study, researchers noted that compared with non-consumers or those who take less than 100mg of caffeine per day, moderate consumption of coffee, meaning three drinks per day or 200–300 mg of caffeine had the lowest risk for new-onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity.

The study focused on participants aged 37 to 73, excluding those with unclear caffeine intake data. This resulted in a pool of 172,315 individuals free of cardiometabolic diseases at the start, for analyzing caffeine effects. Additionally, a separate group of 188,091 participants was included to examine the impact of coffee and tea consumption.

The results suggest that those who drank three cups a day experienced a 48.1% reduction in risk, while those consuming 200–300 mg of caffeine daily saw a 40.7% decrease, compared to individuals who either did not consume caffeine or had less than 100 mg per day.

"Consuming three cups of coffee, or 200–300 mg caffeine, per day might help to reduce the risk of developing cardiometabolic multimorbidity in individuals without any cardiometabolic disease," said the study's lead author, Chaofu Ke in a news release.

"The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit for healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of cardiometabolic multimorbidity," Ke said.