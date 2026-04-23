Two existing heart medications are drawing attention for their potential to help the liver as well as the heart, with early research suggesting they might reverse metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in its early stages while improving cardiovascular risk markers.

In animal models, the combination of pemafibrate and telmisartan appears to target both liver fat and cardiometabolic risk factors, raising interest in their possible dual cardiometabolic benefits in people in the future.

MASLD And Its Impact On The Liver

Metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD, describes a condition in which excess fat accumulates in liver cells in the setting of metabolic risk factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides, or hypertension.

The shift from the older term NAFLD to MASLD reflects the close link between fatty liver and broader metabolic dysfunction rather than alcohol use alone. Even in its early stages, MASLD signals that the liver is under stress from this metabolic environment.

Early MASLD, sometimes called simple steatosis, involves fat build‑up without clear inflammation or scarring, yet it is not harmless.

People with fatty liver often have the same risk factors that drive cardiovascular disease, and cardiovascular events are a leading cause of illness and death in this population. This overlap has strengthened interest in treatments that could address both liver and heart risk at the same time.

Limited Treatments And The Search For New Options

Currently, MASLD management revolves around lifestyle measures. Weight loss through diet, increased physical activity, and management of blood sugar and lipids can reduce liver fat and sometimes reverse early disease. However, sustained weight loss is challenging, particularly in individuals with long‑standing metabolic disorders.

There are also limited medications approved specifically for MASLD. Clinicians typically treat components of metabolic syndrome, such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension, with the hope that better control will indirectly benefit the liver.

This has driven interest in repurposing existing drugs with known safety profiles that might deliver direct benefits to the liver while maintaining well‑established cardiometabolic effects. Pemafibrate and telmisartan have emerged as key candidates in this context.

Pemafibrate And Telmisartan: Heart Drugs With Liver Potential

Pemafibrate is a selective modulator of the nuclear receptor PPARα, a key regulator of fatty acid oxidation and lipid metabolism. It is used to treat dyslipidemia by lowering triglycerides and improving certain atherogenic lipoprotein profiles.

By activating PPARα, pemafibrate promotes the breakdown and clearance of fatty acids, which may reduce the amount of triglyceride stored in the liver.

Telmisartan belongs to the class of angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and is widely prescribed for hypertension.

Beyond blood pressure control, telmisartan may influence metabolic pathways by reducing hepatic lipogenesis, the process of synthesizing new fats in the liver, and modulating signaling involved in insulin sensitivity and energy balance.

Experimental work suggests that telmisartan can alter the expression of genes that determine whether nutrients are channeled toward fat storage or other metabolic routes.

Viewed together, pemafibrate and telmisartan appear to operate on complementary arms of liver metabolism. Pemafibrate encourages fatty acid oxidation and triglyceride clearance, while telmisartan dampens lipogenesis and shifts metabolic flux away from fat storage.

This mechanistic synergy underpins the idea that their combination could provide robust benefits for MASLD and deliver dual cardiometabolic benefits in one regimen, ac.

How These Drugs Act On The Liver In MASLD

In preclinical models that mimic diet‑induced liver steatosis, pemafibrate has reduced liver triglyceride accumulation by activating PPARα in hepatocytes. This activation upregulates enzymes involved in beta‑oxidation and promotes the export or breakdown of fatty acids rather than their storage in the liver.

At the systemic level, pemafibrate also improves blood lipid profiles by lowering triglycerides and potentially raising protective lipoprotein fractions, aligning with its role in managing cardiovascular risk, according to Science Daily.

Telmisartan contributes through distinct but complementary mechanisms. By blocking the angiotensin II type 1 receptor, it reduces vasoconstriction and lowers blood pressure, addressing a major cardiovascular risk factor.

Experimental data suggest that telmisartan can downregulate genes involved in hepatic de novo lipogenesis and upregulate pathways that divert carbon substrates away from triglyceride synthesis. In doing so, it appears to limit further fat build‑up in the liver and support healthier liver metabolism in MASLD.

Together, these actions create a two‑pronged effect on the liver: pemafibrate accelerates the use and clearance of existing fats, while telmisartan restricts the formation of new fats.

This offers a biologically plausible explanation for why the pemafibrate–telmisartan combination might be effective in reversing early MASLD, particularly in individuals whose liver fat is tightly tied to systemic metabolic dysfunction.

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Evidence From Animal Studies Of Liver Fat

Animal studies have provided early evidence that both pemafibrate and telmisartan can influence liver fat content in settings designed to resemble human MASLD.

In rodent models fed high‑fat or high‑sucrose diets to induce hepatic steatosis, each drug alone reduced liver triglyceride accumulation and improved histologic markers of steatosis compared with untreated animals.

These improvements were observed even when steatosis had already developed, suggesting potential for partial reversal rather than mere prevention.

When the two drugs were combined, researchers observed additive or synergistic effects on liver fat reduction. In some experimental designs, lower doses of pemafibrate and telmisartan used together achieved similar or greater reductions in hepatic triglycerides than full doses of either one given alone.

From a safety perspective, the ability to use lower doses of each drug while maintaining efficacy may be advantageous, especially in a chronic condition like MASLD that could require long‑term treatment.

Beyond liver fat, these animal studies also measured cardiometabolic markers. Pemafibrate improved serum lipid parameters associated with atherosclerosis, while telmisartan lowered blood pressure and influenced other metabolic markers.

In combination, the regimen therefore appeared to provide dual cardiometabolic benefits, addressing both hepatic steatosis and systemic cardiovascular risk factors within the same therapeutic strategy.

Are Pemafibrate And Telmisartan Approved For MASLD?

Despite promising preclinical data, pemafibrate and telmisartan are not currently approved as treatments for MASLD. They remain indicated for dyslipidemia and hypertension, respectively, and any use targeting liver disease would still be considered experimental and requires careful evaluation.

Translating animal findings into human benefit is complex, and many liver‑targeted drugs that performed well in preclinical studies have encountered challenges in clinical trials, as per Harvard Health.

Key questions remain about optimal dosing, safety of long‑term combination therapy, and whether improvements in liver fat will translate into better outcomes such as reduced progression to fibrosis, cirrhosis, or cardiovascular events.

Randomized controlled trials in people with MASLD will be essential to address these issues. Because both drugs already have established safety profiles in their approved indications, it may be easier to design and initiate such trials, but the role of this combination for the liver still needs formal testing.

Dual Cardiometabolic Benefits For Liver And Heart Health

As interest grows in therapies that support both the liver and the cardiovascular system, the pemafibrate–telmisartan combination stands out as a potential example of how dual cardiometabolic benefits might be achieved with repurposed medications.

MASLD sits at the crossroads of hepatic steatosis, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, and hypertension; therefore, a regimen that addresses liver fat, lipid profiles, and blood pressure simultaneously aligns closely with the underlying biology.

If future research supports these early findings, clinicians may eventually gain a tool that helps reverse early MASLD of the liver while lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes in a high‑risk population.

For now, pemafibrate and telmisartan remain established heart medications with intriguing liver effects rather than approved MASLD therapies, but they illustrate how dual cardiometabolic benefits could shape the next generation of treatments.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can MASLD improve without medication like pemafibrate or telmisartan?

Yes. Significant weight loss, healthier diet patterns, regular exercise, and tight control of blood sugar and cholesterol can reduce liver fat and sometimes normalize early MASLD, even without medication.

2. Who might be a future candidate for pemafibrate–telmisartan therapy for MASLD?

If proven effective in trials, it would likely suit adults with MASLD plus cardiometabolic issues such as high triglycerides, hypertension, or metabolic syndrome, where dual cardiometabolic benefits are especially valuable.

3. Could these drugs help more advanced liver disease, not just early MASLD?

Current data mainly involve early, fat‑dominant disease in animal models. It is unknown whether the same regimen would significantly improve inflammation, fibrosis, or cirrhosis in more advanced stages.

4. How might doctors monitor patients if this combination is used for liver health?

They would likely track liver enzymes, imaging (such as ultrasound or MRI‑based fat quantification), lipid profiles, blood pressure, and potentially non‑invasive fibrosis scores to assess both liver and cardiovascular responses over time.